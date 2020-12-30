Watch now: Bloomington, Normal mayors see bright spots in 'year of COVID'

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Mayor Chris Koos expressed the feelings of many when he said, “I’m ready for 2020 to be gone.” But both Koos and Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner saw bright spots in the year, too.

“COVID didn’t smack us and have us lying on the ground,” said Renner. Although some positions were left vacant, he said, “we didn’t have to lay off nobody.” Some shifts in responsibilities are likely to remain after the pandemic, according to the mayor.

The Pantagraph interviewed the two elected officials last week about their thoughts on the year, the challenges ahead and what comes next.

“This has been the year of COVID and protests and looting," said Renner. Despite looting at Kohl's in Bloomington, Target in Normal and a few other businesses, the incidents "were not as serious in our city as it was in many others," said Renner. "I was so proud of how our officers handled it. ... Nobody was seriously hurt, which is what’s important."