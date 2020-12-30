Watch now: Bloomington, Normal mayors see bright spots in 'year of COVID'

BLOOMINGTON — Normal Mayor Chris Koos expressed the feelings of many when he said, “I’m ready for 2020 to be gone.” But both Koos and Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner saw bright spots in the year, too.
“COVID didn’t smack us and have us lying on the ground,” said Renner. Although some positions were left vacant, he said, “we didn’t have to lay off nobody.” Some shifts in responsibilities are likely to remain after the pandemic, according to the mayor.
The Pantagraph interviewed the two elected officials last week about their thoughts on the year, the challenges ahead and what comes next.
“This has been the year of COVID and protests and looting," said Renner. Despite looting at Kohl's in Bloomington, Target in Normal and a few other businesses, the incidents "were not as serious in our city as it was in many others," said Renner. "I was so proud of how our officers handled it. ... Nobody was seriously hurt, which is what’s important."
Likewise, Koos said, “The first responders and how they responded in a very tough environment and a very tough year — it kind of warms my heart to see such professional people working so hard.”
He said, “In a very, very tough year, I’m so very proud of the employees of the town of Normal for stepping up and doing what the community needed in terms of providing daily services.”
The toughest part was seeing the impact COVID-19 had on people’s health and finances, the mayors said. That includes both individuals and small businesses.
The number of people unemployed is “just heartbreaking, especially those already living paycheck to paycheck,” said Renner.
He is hopeful that the cities can provide help to small businesses in 2021 so they “can survive and then thrive.”
Koos said, “In a year like this, our citizens have shown that they’re resilient, that they’re creative. They look out for each other and they demonstrate what we’re known for our Midwestern toughness.”
He said, “We came out of the first year of COVID in a better scenario that we thought we would.” Revenue from sources such as sales, hotel/motel and beverage taxes was projected to be down $10 million and ended up $4 million down, he said.
“We’re able to weather that,” said Koos. “We’re concerned with year two and three. What will our revenue stream look like?”
Renner said, “Economic development is something that’s been put on hold mostly,” but progress is being made on several projects, including the Washington Street corridor where work is continuing on the senior apartment project at the former Bloomington Junior High School and a pizza place is headed for the former Mr. Quick location.
The biggest economic development news in Bloomington was the announcement by Ferrero that it will invest $75 million on an expansion of its candy plant at 2501 Beich Road. Renner said Ferrero’s announcement also has spurred interest in housing development on Bloomington’s west side.
In Normal, the top economic news comes from Rivian.
“The news keeps getting better and better,” Koos said of Rivian. “They’re on a trajectory to make more of a splash than Mitsubishi did.”
Although the coronavirus pandemic slowed construction on the Rivian plant, the project is progressing and Koos noted recently that Rivian has invested $125 million in the plant’s construction. Rivian also recently announced that it is leasing 500,000 square feet of warehouse space at North Main Street and Kerrick Road.
As for what's ahead in 2021, Koos said that depends on “how we come out of this very tough year and how rapidly we can get our lives back to normal. … What will the new normal will look like?”
