Watch now: Bloomington-Normal MLK Awards Program applies King's principles to 2020 headlines

BLOOMINGTON — This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Program was broadcast Saturday afternoon on YouTube, but the virtual format of the event did nothing to dampen the spirit of those participating. Some 77 viewers tuned in for the 1 p.m. premiere, typing their words of congratulations and encouragement into the live chat feature.
Nikita Richards, community relations manager with the city of Bloomington, served as “mistress of ceremonies” for the 45th annual event presented by the Bloomington & Normal Human Relations Commission. She opened with a welcome, a tribute to past years’ award winners, and a moment of silence for Barbara Jean Adkins, the first African American deputy city manager for the City of Bloomington and an advocate for fair housing, civil rights and anti-racism, who died Nov. 7, 2020.
Three guest speakers reflected on how King’s “Six Principles of Nonviolence” apply in today’s society.
Camilla Taylor, co-chair of the Not In Our Town Steering Committee and NIOT Schools, wondered how King would react to the news headlines of 2020, from the killing of George Floyd to the COVID-19 pandemic. He would have taken solace in the stories of neighbors helping neighbors and satisfaction in the peaceful protests against systemic racism, she said, referring to the principles of winning friendship and understanding and choosing love instead of hate. Other principles — like that of defeating justice, not people — are harder to embrace, Taylor said.
In closing, she urged viewers to “live a courageous life, speak up and speak out, and get involved wherever your talents or gifts will benefit the most.”
Dr. Doris Houston, interim assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion at Illinois State University, shared that she was only 6 when King was assassinated, and while she didn’t fully understand the situation as a child, she sensed his greatness by the reactions from her parents, teachers and community members.
“How can we reconcile the principles of nonviolence as we continue to experience the relentless numbers of Black lives cut short by violence?” she asked.
It takes courage to question the status quo, she said, and it involves difficult conversations with ourselves and others.
“We must hold ourselves accountable to dismantling the structures to social injustice that reside in our very own neighborhoods, workplaces, companies, banking systems, government bodies, places of workshop and schools,” she said. “As good and just people, it is up to us to make the change we desire — no excuses.”
Dr. Brandon Caffey, assistant principal of Normal Community West High School, pointed out that nonviolence was King’s way of life, even though it cost him his own life.
“May we all find the courage to actively fight the challenges of today and transform America into the Promised Land Dr. King envisioned,” Caffey said. “Difficult days are still ahead, but the Promised Land is within our reach.”
Following a monologue by actor Gregory D. Hicks, the 2021 student award winners were announced, and each gave a brief speech thanking their nominees, families and mentors; congratulating their fellow award winners; and reflecting on King’s legacy.
“As we stand or Zoom or YouTube here today, we are fortunate enough to consult Dr. King’s legacy as we work," said Yvin Shin, a senior at University High School. "That does not mean our work is any less difficult or that speaking up is any less extraordinary. Like Dr. King and his peers, we don’t have the privilege of knowing how future generations will see us, but here at least in this moment, I would like to thank everyone and express my belief that someday in the future, the will of our community will be celebrated, just as Dr. King’s was today.”
Shin was recognized along with Aditi Sharma, a senior at Normal Community High School, and Jasmyn Jordan, a senior at Normal Community West High School.
Finally, viewers heard remarks from the two adult award winners: Don Shandrow of Bloomington, co-founder and executive director of the Coalescence Theatre Project, and Dr. Kristal H. Shelvin, clinical services supervisor at the Livingston County Special Services Unit.
The event concluded with Normal Community West Senior Aniya Thompson singing “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo.
