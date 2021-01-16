Watch now: Bloomington-Normal MLK Awards Program applies King's principles to 2020 headlines

“As we stand or Zoom or YouTube here today, we are fortunate enough to consult Dr. King’s legacy as we work," said Yvin Shin, a senior at University High School. "That does not mean our work is any less difficult or that speaking up is any less extraordinary. Like Dr. King and his peers, we don’t have the privilege of knowing how future generations will see us, but here at least in this moment, I would like to thank everyone and express my belief that someday in the future, the will of our community will be celebrated, just as Dr. King’s was today.”