Watch now: Bloomington-Normal NAACP chapter 'outraged' by violence following Kenosha shooting

BLOOMINGTON — Leaders of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP say they are “outraged” by the recent violence seen throughout the nation since the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23.
“America can no longer afford to ignore the reality of its historic and current pattern of racism and discrimination,” said Linda Foster, president of the local branch in a statement released Monday morning. “The country must face this issue head-on and no longer afford to deny the oppression suffered by African Americans and other minority group members.”
Blake, 29, who is Black, was shot by a Kenosha police officer while responding to a call about a domestic dispute on Aug. 23. He remains in a Kenosha hospital, after suffering seven gunshots to the back.
The images touched off nights of violence and arson, and authorities say a 17-year-old from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters. Kenosha police said Sunday that they had arrested 175 people. President Donald Trump is expected to visit the city, which is about halfway between Chicago and Milwaukee, to tour damage and meet with law enforcement on Tuesday.
“Obviously, the NAACP rejects all forms of violence,” said First Vice President Carla Campbell-Jackson. “Ignoring the racial divide in our country does not stymie hatred, racism and discrimination—it only offers a temporary band-aid to a problem steeped in permanence. The time is now to courageously and forthrightly contend with the ills that have long plagued our country.”
There have been no reports of violence in McLean County as a result of protests from the Blake incident.
Foster said that Blake’s children were her concern.
“As we witnessed Mr. Blake’s incident, one can only imagine the devastation encountered by the children in the back seat of the vehicle,” she said. “Furthermore, the bullets could have easily struck one of the innocent children. We must cease the senseless violence against African-Americans, eliminate the double standard of justice and hold all entities completely accountable.”
The local chapter of the NAACP recently presented a 10-page Strategic Action Plan to address racial disparities associated with law enforcement, education, health, businesses and climate justice. Local leaders plan to meet with community and business leaders to promote racial harmony in McLean County.
