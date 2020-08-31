Watch now: Bloomington-Normal NAACP chapter 'outraged' by violence following Kenosha shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Leaders of the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP say they are “outraged” by the recent violence seen throughout the nation since the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23.

“America can no longer afford to ignore the reality of its historic and current pattern of racism and discrimination,” said Linda Foster, president of the local branch in a statement released Monday morning. “The country must face this issue head-on and no longer afford to deny the oppression suffered by African Americans and other minority group members.”

Blake, 29, who is Black, was shot by a Kenosha police officer while responding to a call about a domestic dispute on Aug. 23. He remains in a Kenosha hospital, after suffering seven gunshots to the back.