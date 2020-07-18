Watch now: Bloomington-Normal NAACP leaders mourn civil rights leader, Rep. John Lewis

Leaders of the Bloominton-Normal Branch of the NAACP said they were saddened by the death of civil rights leader John Lewis, who died Friday at age 80.
"Mr. Lewis was on the battlefield as a steadfast soldier and often organized hundreds of protests, rallies and gatherings to provide a voice to the voiceless," Branch President Linda Foster said. "He was an outspoken advocate and his death further solidifies the need to continue in our quest for racial and social justice. We must now pick up Mr. Lewis’ mantle and move forward!”
He was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington, and spoke shortly before the group’s leader, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., gave his “I Have a Dream” speech to a vast sea of people.
In 1965, state troopers beat Lewis bloody and fractured his skull as he led 600 protesters over Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. TV images of that brutality helped to galvanize national opposition to racial oppression and embolden leaders in Washington to pass the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act five months later.
“We must educate the community on the importance of the NAACP’s continued struggle for racial justice," said Carla Campbell-Jackson, first vice-president of the branch. "There are remnants of the same ills that that plagued our society in 1965, as we are not living in a post-racial society. The world has lost a true titan for racial justice and our prayers are with Mr. Lewis’ family.”
PHOTOS: U.S. Rep. John Lewis visited Decatur in 2018
Looking back: 2018 Decatur visit by U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday
John Lewis, a lion of the civil rights movement whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died. He was 80.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.