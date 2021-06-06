Watch now: Bloomington-Normal residents 'stoked' to be back at the pools

BLOOMINGTON — Between the familiar smells of chlorine and sunscreen and the sounds of splashing and whistles, Sunday gave all the signals that summer is here and Bloomington-Normal residents are grateful to be back at the pool.

“We’re going to come as much as we possibly can,” said Sarah Martin, sitting on the edge of Holiday Pool in Bloomington.

The first warm weekend for swimming sent plenty of people to the municipal pools, many taking their first dip since 2019. Despite the wave of pool-goers, all of Bloomington-Normal's municipal pools continue to follow capacity limits per the COVID-19 Restore Illinois plan.

Martin, joined by her husband Caleb and daughter Pearl, didn’t wait for the sun for their first swim, though. They were at the pool when it opened last week, and “It was freezing.”

But 2-year-old Pearl didn’t mind. When asked if she likes swimming and being at the pool, instead of a yes or no, she asked, “Can I get back in?”

Jyoti Bhatjambhe said she's looking forward to spending a lot of time at Holiday with her husband and two daughters.

“Since we’re outside, I’m less concerned about the spread of the virus. I’m trying to be optimistic,” she said. “The kids need to get out. It’s just not been a normal year last year and everybody, especially the kids, deserve some kind of normalcy and they deserve fun.”

At Anderson Aquatic Center in Normal, 5-year-old Kelson said he was excited to use the slides and climb on the submarine in the kids pool.

“They’ve been asking every day to go,” said his mom, Kelsey Koch, between applying sunscreen to Kelson and her 2-year-old daughter Elsey. “We’re just super happy the pools are open. … We’re fully ready to just get back to our normal lives. We have to start sometime, so I’m just happy we’re starting now.”

Despite a cloudy forecast, the sky opened up throughout the day for a sunny Sunday in the mid-80s, making for a warmer opening weekend at Anderson than the other pools had last weekend.

Becky Sierra of Bloomington said she and her two daughters came Saturday and Sunday to kick off the pool season, but “I think they want to come every day.”

Since the pools didn’t open last summer because of COVID regulations, “We didn’t really have much access to water last year,” she said.

Martin said last year was a “huge bummer” with all the municipal pools closed.

“I was really looking forward to our toddler taking swim lessons and just like hanging out with friends in the neighborhood. So it was a huge disappointment, but very understandable,” she said. “We’re stoked to be back.”

Sierra and several other pool-goers said they invested in inflatable pools for their backyards last summer.

“But it’s not the same,” said Abbie Baker, who has been coming to Fairview Family Aquatic Center in Normal for years.

Baker and her friend Caitlin Livingston, who was visiting from Chicago, said being at Fairview felt freeing. While the pools were planned to be used by reservation, the city and town parks and recreation departments cut the requirement once Illinois entered the "bridge phase" of the reopening plan.

Fairview was fairly busy, with wet footprints leading from the splash pad to the big slide to the main pool and diving board Sunday afternoon. But Livingston noted there was still room for people to space out if they wanted.

From a mental health perspective, “Being around people and the sunshine and everything, you just need that socialization,” Baker said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

