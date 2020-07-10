Watch now: Bloomington-Normal restaurants see delivery apps as mixed bag

BLOOMINGTON — Mom-and-pop restaurants, forced to shut down indoor dining for months during the coronavirus pandemic, found themselves scrambling.
Curbside and delivery services were allowed under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, but many restaurants didn't have the infrastructure or resources to offer delivery on their own. Left with few options, some turned toward third-party food delivery services such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats.
"It's been a heck of a ride this winter," said Scout Nord, who own's Scout's Café in downtown Bloomington. "Whether or not I like to pay the fee for it really isn't an option for us, because we don't have another way to get delivery to customers who want it."
Third-party food delivery services, while controversial with some owners because of high fees and other factors, skyrocketed in popularity across the country during the pandemic. Orders through the services rose 170% in May compared to the previous year, according to David Portalatin, food industry advisor at the NPD Group.
While indoor dining is allowed, with restrictions, under the current phase of Pritzker's reopening plan, many customers are still using the services either to avoid going out or simply for convenience. Food can be ordered with just a few clicks on a smartphone app, and no-contact delivery options allow customers to avoid exchanging money or interacting with the driver.
Businesses such as Nord's that are too small to take on a full-time delivery driver or provide adequate driver parking space for pickup turned to the likes of GrubHub and DoorDash. Nord was familiar with the concept, as Scout's Café, 113 N. Center St., Bloomington, was already using Grubhub when the pandemic hit.
Others, such as The Rock in Uptown Normal, signed up for additional services. Owner Said Saliba was already familiar with Grubhub and Uber Eats, taking on DoorDash shortly after closing the dining room of the restaurant at 203 W. North St., Normal
"You're going to hear 50-50 answers on this," Saliba told The Pantagraph. "For me, personally, after this pandemic that we went through and are still going through, I had no option but to be thankful for those guys."
Not everyone is a fan. Some restaurant owners say the convenience is weighed against high service fees and the loss of control over how the food is handled. Some restaurant owners have refused to use the services because of issues with customer service, incorrect menus being featured online and delivery problems that affect the food's quality before it reaches the customer.
In May, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfood imposed new rules on such delivery service companies to ensure customers knew how much of their bill was going to the restaurant and how much is covering third-party service fees.
"Food delivery has become essential as restaurants navigate the COVID-19 crisis, and less competition means fewer options for both operators and consumers," Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said in an email to The Pantagraph.
Toia said Chicago's transparency rules are a step in the right direction "to ensure fairness for independent restaurants," but the city must follow through with those rules. He noted that other cities are starting to take similar steps.
"Municipalities around the country are also taking action to pass commission fee caps that protect small, neighborhood restaurants," said Toia. "The IRA urges delivery companies to continue working with restaurants on reasonable commission fee structures and other measures that will help restaurants survive this incredibly difficult time."
Grubhub's platform is free for any restaurant owner to join, but the company operates on a fee-for-service model, Jenna DeMarco, Grubhub spokeswoman, said in an email. The company charges a fee for delivery services, which are used to pay the driver and cover "the logistics of Grubhub's drivers transporting the food."
The company offers a negotiable marketing fee of an average of 10 to 15% and an order processing fee of 3.05% plus 30 cents on each order received through the platform to cover credit card processing, fraud protection and deliverable orders, said DeMarco.
Uber Eats and DoorDash did not respond to requests for comment. Both companies charge restaurants commission fees, in addition to delivery fees paid by customers.
For Ryan Fiala, owner of D.P. Dough in Uptown Normal, 121 E. Beaufort St., the lack of control over the order once it leaves the restaurant is the biggest issue.
"These companies don't really screen their drivers as well as I do or a lot of places that keep their delivery in-house," said Fiala, who used to take Grubhub orders before backing out of the service after a few customer service issues and rates doubling. "Anytime there was an issue, Grubhub's customer service was terrible."
But Fiala, who has his own delivery cars and drivers, said third-party services have their purpose. For restaurants without delivery, the service works well, he said.
The coronavirus pandemic forced more people to adopt various technology into their lives, including food delivery apps, said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Center.
Hoban said the services add more jobs and they don't appear to be going away. In fact, Hoban said the pandemic sped the process up when restaurants had to find a way to provide delivery service.
"When it comes to third parties, I think it has really benefited some of our companies that didn't have the systems in place," he said. "I think that technology was very beneficial. I think that it's probably going to be here to stay."
Recognizing the growth of such services, Uber earlier this month bought Postmates, a delivery service that allows people to order items from stores as well as food from restaurants. The move will allow Uber to gain ground against DoorDash, which controls about 44% of the U.S. meal delivery market. Before the deal, Uber Eats controlled 23%. Postmates had about 8% of the market.
Grubhub and its subsidiaries had just under 23% of the U.S. meal delivery market, according to May figures from Second Measure, a data analysis company.
Ron Nurceski, owner of Michael's Restaurant, 110 W. Washington St., Bloomington, said more people are going to be looking toward those services as they realize they don't have to leave their house, especially during the pandemic.
"I think it's been helpful during this time and I think it's going to continue," he said.
Other restaurant owners who don't agree with the service fees may still use third-party services as a way to promote their businesses.
Windy City Wieners, with locations in Bloomington and Normal, employs its own delivery drivers, but still uses DoorDash and GrubHub.
Owner Steve Marifjeren said the restaurant adjusts its online menu prices to offset the delivery service fees. With each order through the service, Windy City reminds customers that it takes delivery orders on its website, which would be cheaper for them in the end.
"We try to look at it like, sure, they're taking some money, but we may be getting exposed to somebody who has never heard of us before," Marifjeren said. "As long as people continue to use these apps, restaurants are going to stay on there."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
