Watch now: Bloomington-Normal restaurants see delivery apps as mixed bag

Hoban said the services add more jobs and they don't appear to be going away. In fact, Hoban said the pandemic sped the process up when restaurants had to find a way to provide delivery service.

"When it comes to third parties, I think it has really benefited some of our companies that didn't have the systems in place," he said. "I think that technology was very beneficial. I think that it's probably going to be here to stay."

Recognizing the growth of such services, Uber earlier this month bought Postmates, a delivery service that allows people to order items from stores as well as food from restaurants. The move will allow Uber to gain ground against DoorDash, which controls about 44% of the U.S. meal delivery market. Before the deal, Uber Eats controlled 23%. Postmates had about 8% of the market.

Grubhub and its subsidiaries had just under 23% of the U.S. meal delivery market, according to May figures from Second Measure, a data analysis company.

Ron Nurceski, owner of Michael's Restaurant, 110 W. Washington St., Bloomington, said more people are going to be looking toward those services as they realize they don't have to leave their house, especially during the pandemic.

"I think it's been helpful during this time and I think it's going to continue," he said.