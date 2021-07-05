 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story
HOLIDAYS

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal takes advantage of the long holiday weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tom and Dawn Henderson spent their holiday day off to make a difference for their neighborhood.

BLOOMINGTON — Independence Day falling on the weekend gave many Bloomington-Normal residents a rare July Monday off and an opportunity to relax thanks to the observed holiday.

Despite the heat index exceeding 90 degrees, many spent the day outside, taking advantage of the day off and the sunshine.

070621-blm-loc-1dayoff

Dawn Henderson, left, and her husband, Tom, plant one of several hundred perennials on the hillside of their home at 214 W. Division St. in Bloomington on Monday. Tom Henderson said the three-day weekend was a good opportunity to plant flowers that should produce colorful blossoms, like the coneflower in the lower left.

But Dawn and Tom Henderson did less relaxing, instead putting work into the landscaping between their fence and the city sidewalk outside their Bloomington home.

Tom Henderson said the three-day weekend gave them the time they needed to work on the project.

“We originally had grass, and then I didn’t like to mow it, so we took out the grass, tilled it all up and started planting plants,” he said.

People are also reading…

They started the weekend with weeding and by Monday afternoon, they were planting some of the 600 perennials that will fill the space.

“We like the color. It just brightens up the whole neighborhood,” he said, between an array of hostas, irises, lamb’s ear, black-eyed Susans and several varieties of coneflowers in the 200 block of West Division Street.

070621-blm-loc-2dayoff

Tom Henderson, left, and his wife, Dawn, prepare their hillside garden as they plant several hundred perennials at their Bloomington home on Monday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While the Hendersons were working hard, others went for the “hardly working” approach. They flocked to the pools and aquatic centers, overflowing the parking lot at Holiday Pool in Bloomington, and some laid blankets under shady trees for a picnic or a nap.

Others worked up a sweat on the Miller Park tennis courts or by cycling down the Constitution Trail.

The observed holiday gave Jay Lawrence the rare opportunity to spend a Monday with a fishing pole in hand at Miller Park Lake.

“Usually early in the morning on the weekends, I’ll come out,” said Lawrence of Bloomington.

Since he works in construction, summer is his busiest time of the year, so he was glad to have the chance to spend a Monday on his favorite bench in the park.

Jay Lawrence

Jay Lawrence of Bloomington spent his Monday off fishing at Miller Park Lake with his dog, Rascals.

Lawrence caught four catfish in the morning, accompanied by his fishing buddy pup, Rascals, then came back in the early afternoon to see what else was biting.

“It’s just something to do to relax and take it easy,” he said.

Watch now: Twin Cities fireworks display to return for Independence Day

Throwback Thursday: A July 4, 1975 Pantagraph

Times sure have changed! This copy of The Pantagraph, published July 4, 1975, was brought to our front desk by a reader. The special section is 40 years old. It commemorated the 125th anniversary of the chartering of Bloomington as a city; also, the 199th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Thanks to our reader for bringing this in. Note: We've placed a link to the large format pages at the end of the gallery.

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0

C-1, special section

The David Davis Mansion, 19th Century political, social center

The David Davis Mansion, 19th Century political, social center

  • 0

Small print reads: 

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • Updated
  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0
The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

The Daily Pantagraph – Fri., July 4, 1975

  • 0

View large format pages of this archive edition

  • 0

Click here to view large format pages of this archive edition. You'll be able to zoom in and read the smaller details.

You may be interested in our archives

You may be interested in our archives

  • 0

The past is just a click away with our new digital archives. 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington couple uses their day off to make a difference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News