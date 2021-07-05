Watch now: Bloomington-Normal takes advantage of the long holiday weekend

BLOOMINGTON — Independence Day falling on the weekend gave many Bloomington-Normal residents a rare July Monday off and an opportunity to relax thanks to the observed holiday.

Despite the heat index exceeding 90 degrees, many spent the day outside, taking advantage of the day off and the sunshine.

But Dawn and Tom Henderson did less relaxing, instead putting work into the landscaping between their fence and the city sidewalk outside their Bloomington home.

Tom Henderson said the three-day weekend gave them the time they needed to work on the project.

“We originally had grass, and then I didn’t like to mow it, so we took out the grass, tilled it all up and started planting plants,” he said.

They started the weekend with weeding and by Monday afternoon, they were planting some of the 600 perennials that will fill the space.

“We like the color. It just brightens up the whole neighborhood,” he said, between an array of hostas, irises, lamb’s ear, black-eyed Susans and several varieties of coneflowers in the 200 block of West Division Street.

While the Hendersons were working hard, others went for the “hardly working” approach. They flocked to the pools and aquatic centers, overflowing the parking lot at Holiday Pool in Bloomington, and some laid blankets under shady trees for a picnic or a nap.

Others worked up a sweat on the Miller Park tennis courts or by cycling down the Constitution Trail.

The observed holiday gave Jay Lawrence the rare opportunity to spend a Monday with a fishing pole in hand at Miller Park Lake.

“Usually early in the morning on the weekends, I’ll come out,” said Lawrence of Bloomington.

Since he works in construction, summer is his busiest time of the year, so he was glad to have the chance to spend a Monday on his favorite bench in the park.

Lawrence caught four catfish in the morning, accompanied by his fishing buddy pup, Rascals, then came back in the early afternoon to see what else was biting.

“It’s just something to do to relax and take it easy,” he said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

