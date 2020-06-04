Watch now: Bloomington-Normal Virtual Interfaith Vigil

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington-Normal chapter of Not In Our Town and the McLean County Interfaith Alliance are co-hosting a virtual vigil.
WATCH HERE:
The vigil follows several days of community protests, peaceful rallies and vandalism after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, on May 25.
Reporter Sierra Henry is covering the event and will have updates at Pantagraph.com.
