Watch now: Bloomington-Normal Virtual Interfaith Vigil
BLOOMINGTON  The Bloomington-Normal chapter of Not In Our Town and the McLean County Interfaith Alliance are co-hosting a virtual vigil.

WATCH HERE:

The vigil follows several days of community protests, peaceful rallies and vandalism after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, on May 25.

Reporter Sierra Henry is covering the event and will have updates at Pantagraph.com.

