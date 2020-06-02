Watch now: Bloomington-Normal YMCA postpones classes because of violence, looting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal YMCA has postponed outdoor group exercise classes because of violence and looting in the Twin Cities since Sunday.

Executive Director B.J. Wilken said classes were to begin Wednesday in the parking lot of the YMCA, 602 S. Main St. That was in accordance with the governor's plan allowing outdoor exercise classes of no more than 10 people to resume as the number of new COVID-19 cases declines.

But Wilken said classes have been postponed indefinitely "for the safety of our members and our staff."

"As a result of the violence and the looting, we're going to elect to postpone outdoor group exercise classes until further notice," Wilken said.

Overnight Monday, Bloomington-Normal endured a second night of looting, vandalism and violence, with numerous businesses damaged and 22 people arrested.