Watch now: Bloomington-Normal YMCA postpones classes because of violence, looting

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal YMCA has postponed outdoor group exercise classes because of violence and looting in the Twin Cities since Sunday.
Executive Director B.J. Wilken said classes were to begin Wednesday in the parking lot of the YMCA, 602 S. Main St. That was in accordance with the governor's plan allowing outdoor exercise classes of no more than 10 people to resume as the number of new COVID-19 cases declines.
But Wilken said classes have been postponed indefinitely "for the safety of our members and our staff."
"As a result of the violence and the looting, we're going to elect to postpone outdoor group exercise classes until further notice," Wilken said.
Overnight Monday, Bloomington-Normal endured a second night of looting, vandalism and violence, with numerous businesses damaged and 22 people arrested.
YMCA suspended fitness and aquatics programs on March 16, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and focused on emergency child care for children of first responders and essential workers. Thirty-four children of first responders and essential workers have been in child care without charge, thanks to grants from the Child Care Resource & Referral Network and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Wilken said the emergency child care transitioned Monday to a summer day camp and has been expanded to any child. Two camp sites have been added — St. Luke Union Church and Trinity Lutheran Church, both in Bloomington.
Each site has space for 50 children, who will be divided into groups of 10, each with the same instructor every day, to reduce the risk of COVID spread, Wilken said.
Fee and other information is available by emailing saraht@bnymca.org.
Small-group training for the YMCA swim team begins Wednesday. One-on-one personal training by appointment resumes Monday.
Indoor group exercise classes will resume later in accordance with the governor's guidelines, Wilken said.
