Watch now: Bloomington, Peoria COVID-19 testing sites to reduce hours as demand, case numbers drop

BLOOMINGTON — As demand for COVID-19 testing decreases, so too, will the days of operation for testing sites in Bloomington and Peoria.

Illinois Department of Public Health-run testing locations at Interstate Drive in Bloomington and Peoria's Civic Center will transition to operating four days a week come March 18.

Both locations will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, although Bloomington hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Peoria's from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to updates from the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, the Interstate Drive testing site averages around 200 tests per day.

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 260,900 tests have been run in the county, resulting in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%, according to the McLean County Health Department. In a daily update, MCHD said the seven-day positivity rate is 2.9% as of Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-four cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, bringing the county's overall total of cases to 14,895 over the past year.