Watch now: Bloomington police release video of man suspected in armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are looking for a man suspected in the Saturday afternoon armed robbery of Subway, 1005 N. Main St. A video of the suspect was released Monday.
Police said the robbery occurred about 1:35 p.m. Saturday when a man entered the businesses and implied he was armed with a handgun. He demanded money from the cash register and ran away. There were no injuries reported.
The suspect is described as a thin black man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing glasses, a white hat, black cloth face mask, black shirt and pants and white tennis shoes.
If you have information related to this crime, contact detectives at 309-434-2548. If you would like to remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
Mugshots of looting suspects
Jordan Gilliam
Matthew Gilliam
Micah Pacquette
Christopher Knotts
Darrius Robinson
Kintrell Williams
Kaylia Washington
Donald Jackson
Joseph D. Matthews
Joseph D. Matthews
Charles Foster
Charles Foster
Kenleia Sims
Lance Monden
Maya Pizano
Micah Pacquette
Roosevelt Woods
Stephanie Lancaster
Tamika Foster
Maya Pizano
Tamika Foster
Stephanie Lancaster
Kenleia Sims
Deangelo Glass
Mary Bailey
Lillian Williams
Cornelius Prince
Kevin Fisher
Clifford Pugh 2020
Kewayne Spinks
Hannah Schertz
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.