Watch now: Bloomington police release video of man suspected in armed robbery

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are looking for a man suspected in the Saturday afternoon armed robbery of Subway, 1005 N. Main St. A video of the suspect was released Monday.

Police said the robbery occurred about 1:35 p.m. Saturday when a man entered the businesses and implied he was armed with a handgun. He demanded money from the cash register and ran away. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as a thin black man, about 6 feet 2 inches tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing glasses, a white hat, black cloth face mask, black shirt and pants and white tennis shoes.

If you have information related to this crime, contact detectives at 309-434-2548. If you would like to remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-828-1111. If your call leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect, you may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

