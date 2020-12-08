Watch now: Bloomington rally calls for federal COVID relief help

"There's still over a million dollars available, but we know that the need is much more than that, and that money will run out."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Deany, vice president of Society of St. Vincent de Paul, described the increased need witnessed at her organization's food and clothing pantry. She said currently 23% of people going to the food pantry have not used it prior to this year.

Other proposals in the relief package would renew federal unemployment benefits set to expire and fund distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and a small business loan program.

The bipartisan plan stops short of including a new round of tax rebate checks, which President Donald Trump has long favored. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he urged Trump to veto any aid package that did not include new tax rebates.

On Tuesday, lawmakers were finalizing a one-week stopgap funding measure to avoid a partial government shutdown starting Friday at midnight. That would buy Congress an additional week to reach a coronavirus relief deal and pass an omnibus spending measure for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.