Watch now: Bloomington rally calls for federal COVID relief help

BLOOMINGTON — Rent and food insecurity were at the center of a rally Tuesday to push for a federal pandemic assistance, which has faced continual problems in Washington.
"If we don't pass a COVID relief package soon, the effects will be devastating," said Julie Prandi, with Stand Up for Social Justice, a non-partisan coalition dedicated to advocating for and raising awareness of a range of topics, including immigration and police brutality.
Prandi said that while McLean County is lucky to have several nonprofit organizations providing a variety of economic relief, many are still in danger of facing homelessness and hunger.
"Without help from the government, it isn’t going to work," she said. "We’re not going to be able to get food to everyone and to help everyone who's needed without a big stimulus package from the government.”
Protesters gathered on the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts lawn and urged Congress to take action on the stalled relief package to help businesses, the unemployed, schools, and health care providers, among others.
Lawmakers have struggled to come to an agreement on the terms of direct aid, how much state and local government units should get and a proposed liability shield from COVID-19-related lawsuits for businesses, schools and organizations that reopen.
Adrian Barr, a lawyer with Prairie State Legal Services, on Tuesday spoke about his work representing tenants in landlord-tenant disputes. He described tough situations tenants and landlords are facing with an increase in people unable to pay rent, and the state's eviction moratoriums.
In one case, they helped a woman whose landlord shut off her heat, electricity and water services to force her out of the house when she could no longer cover rent.
“What we’ve seen as the unprecedented loss of income and employment as a result of COVID-19 has led to tenants unable to pay their rent and a frustration and boiling over of that frustration in the relationship between landlords and tenants,” Barr said.
The group, with the help of the city of Bloomington, connected the woman and landlord to organizations assisting in mortgage and rent.
Barr has worked with the United Way of McLean County's housing assistance coalition. The group has helped 2,446 McLean County households get $1.5 million in assistance since March.
"There's still over a million dollars available, but we know that the need is much more than that, and that money will run out."
Dorothy Deany, vice president of Society of St. Vincent de Paul, described the increased need witnessed at her organization's food and clothing pantry. She said currently 23% of people going to the food pantry have not used it prior to this year.
Other proposals in the relief package would renew federal unemployment benefits set to expire and fund distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and a small business loan program.
The bipartisan plan stops short of including a new round of tax rebate checks, which President Donald Trump has long favored. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he urged Trump to veto any aid package that did not include new tax rebates.
On Tuesday, lawmakers were finalizing a one-week stopgap funding measure to avoid a partial government shutdown starting Friday at midnight. That would buy Congress an additional week to reach a coronavirus relief deal and pass an omnibus spending measure for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.
The push to buy time came as a bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers struggled to pin down the details of a $908 billion coronavirus aid package that could become the basis for a compromise deal. The package is designed to last for about four months, by which time President-elect Joe Biden is expected to propose a more sweeping response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The House plans to vote on the stopgap bill on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who favors a stimulus bill in the area of $550 billion, said his chamber would take it up "as soon as we get it."
He also said he would drop the lawsuit shield provision. In exchange, McConnell wants House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to drop a demand for $160 billion or so to help states and local governments with fiscal relief.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has also called for more federal aid for struggling state and local governments as well as small businesses,
Those attending the Tuesday event said it was important for people to see that there is a real need for a COVID-19 relief package. And it is not enough for the bill to include relief for businesses either, said Linda Unterman, of Stand Up for Social Justice.
"The bill, if they pass it, really needs to have help for individuals also," she said. "It can't depend on some trickle-down effect. I think money has to go to individuals directly."
The Associated Press and CQ-Roll Call has contributed to this report.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
