Watch now: Bloomington rally supports law enforcement; counter-rally held nearby

Speakers at the rally, with a crowd estimated at 500 people, said they wanted to show support for law enforcement.

“I grew up in Gridley and I got to know our local officers pretty well,” said Master of Ceremonies and on-air talent for Magic 99.5 of Bloomington, Mike Jenkins. “We owe a lot of gratitude to our officers. Don’t be afraid to walk up to them and tell them they are doing a great job and you appreciate what they do.”

About two dozen people gathered at the entrance to the park in what organizers had described as a counter-rally to speak out against police brutality and systemic racism.

“We want to end the code of silence, and we want to end the thin blue line,” said Sonny Garcia, who helped organize the counter-rally. “The thin blue line is that code where you don’t snitch on your fellow officer even if that officer is doing bad stuff.

"Police want to have a better relationship with the community, but they need to build a better program where they are holding each other accountable with their job.”