Watch now: Bloomington rally supports law enforcement; counter-rally held nearby

BLOOMINGTON — John Peterson wants to be a police officer. But some of his peers don’t think that is cool.
That won’t stop the 16-year-old Normal Community High School junior from keeping his plans.
“My great-grandfather was a police chief in Minneapolis, and I want to continue his legacy,” said Peterson, one of the featured speakers at a Back the Blue rally Sunday afternoon at GE/Union Park in Bloomington.
“There are a lot of people my age that do support the police, but a lot of them are almost too scared to,” he added. “But I am here to tell them that actions speak louder than words and it’s time for the silent majority to stand up.”
The event comes after months of national conversation about police tactics, department structure and funding. The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody May 25 touched off protests in Bloomington-Normal and across the country, with advocates calling for police reform or shifting police funding to other resources to address some societal issues, like mental health.
Speakers at the rally, with a crowd estimated at 500 people, said they wanted to show support for law enforcement.
“I grew up in Gridley and I got to know our local officers pretty well,” said Master of Ceremonies and on-air talent for Magic 99.5 of Bloomington, Mike Jenkins. “We owe a lot of gratitude to our officers. Don’t be afraid to walk up to them and tell them they are doing a great job and you appreciate what they do.”
About two dozen people gathered at the entrance to the park in what organizers had described as a counter-rally to speak out against police brutality and systemic racism.
“We want to end the code of silence, and we want to end the thin blue line,” said Sonny Garcia, who helped organize the counter-rally. “The thin blue line is that code where you don’t snitch on your fellow officer even if that officer is doing bad stuff.
"Police want to have a better relationship with the community, but they need to build a better program where they are holding each other accountable with their job.”
The counter-rally didn’t affect the Back the Blue rally at all, said Karen Mountjoy-Miller, who helped organize the original event.
“It was simply amazing and it was the rally of all rallies,” she said. “We sold shirts and other items and all of the proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club and the Children’s Advocacy Center and those sales went really well.”
A total amount raised was not available Sunday afternoon.
“This was 90 minutes well spent,” said Cathy Webb of Bloomington. “It was good to hear police being praised instead of being blamed for everything. This is what this country should be about.”
Normal Councilman Stan Nord said the silent majority appreciates law enforcement.
"But being silent doesn't get anything accomplished," he said. "We need to let law enforcement know publicly that we support them. The police need to know that so they have confidence in doing their job."
“This is one of the best rallies I have ever been to,” added state Rep. Darren Bailey, who also spoke to the crowd. “Who in this world would ever think that we would ever see some of the things we are seeing today? But together, we can make a difference.”
Bailey, a Republican from Xenia, has challenged Gov. J.B. Pritzker in lawsuits regarding executive orders pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.
