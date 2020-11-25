Watch now: Bloomington student making the most out of a virtual senior year

Like taking advantage of the 15 minutes between classes to sneak in a power nap or grab a snack. She also enjoys Facetiming her friends, many of whom are attending the same classes, to talk about school work and collaborate.

And along the way she's learned a few life lessons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I've learned a lot about myself and my relationship with God about being more patient and not being anxious for nothing," said Wiggins, adding that she tends to rush into decisions. "I always say everything happens for a reason."

While what will happen during the spring semester is unknown, Wiggins said she is hoping to at least attend prom, especially since she didn't get to go her junior year.

In the mean time, it's college application season, and she's excited to share that she was accepted to her top two schools: Eastern Michigan University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Thanksgiving and Christmas are a little different this year for Wiggins' family as well.

Myranda Wiggins: Bloomington high school student misses her friends When the curtain fell on "Cinderella," it also fell on Myranda Wiggins' spring semester as she knew it.

This year they will not make the annual trip to Chicago to see their grandparents, which means missing out on valuable family time as well as grandma's famous home-cooking.