Watch now: Bloomington student making the most out of a virtual senior year

The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
BLOOMINGTON — Myranda Wiggins' senior year of high school is not what she expected.
After years of hearing friends and family members tell stories about how great their last year of high school was, or how much fun they had, Wiggins is a little disappointed.
"I've worked really hard to get to where I am," said the Bloomington High School senior. "My journey to my senior year was not easy at all, so it was kind of sad that COVID hit and I wouldn't get to do all of the senior stuff."
Wiggins is studying from home and attending virtual classes this semester, along with her sister, a sophomore also attending Bloomington High School. But, she's making the most of it.
"We're pushing as hard as we can," said Wiggins.
There are some perks, she said.
Like taking advantage of the 15 minutes between classes to sneak in a power nap or grab a snack. She also enjoys Facetiming her friends, many of whom are attending the same classes, to talk about school work and collaborate.
And along the way she's learned a few life lessons.
"I've learned a lot about myself and my relationship with God about being more patient and not being anxious for nothing," said Wiggins, adding that she tends to rush into decisions. "I always say everything happens for a reason."
While what will happen during the spring semester is unknown, Wiggins said she is hoping to at least attend prom, especially since she didn't get to go her junior year.
In the mean time, it's college application season, and she's excited to share that she was accepted to her top two schools: Eastern Michigan University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Thanksgiving and Christmas are a little different this year for Wiggins' family as well.
This year they will not make the annual trip to Chicago to see their grandparents, which means missing out on valuable family time as well as grandma's famous home-cooking.
Wiggins said arriving at her grandparents house the night before Thanksgiving is one of her favorite parts of the holiday because, "We just see all the food covered up and we just know, oh my gosh, it's going to be amazing the next day."
Holidays can be rough for some people, but Wiggins said thanks to COVID she has branched out more and learned how to stay in touch with friends and family.
Throughout the pandemic she has strengthened relationships not only with friends, but also family members. Occasionally, she gets the feeling to reach out and ask her friends how they're doing and let them know she misses them.
"I just want to tell people I love them, I'm caring about them, reaching out to them," she said. "In these dire times you really have to be careful about everything and just staying safe."
