Watch now: Bloomington VFW celebrates 100 years

For Navy veteran Keith Throop of Bloomington, a member of the post’s honor guard, one of the key services of the post is according military rites at the funerals of veterans.

“To do the rites and hand the flag to family members and see the look on their faces always tugs at me,” said Throop. “It lets them know their family member’s service was appreciated.”

Carl Haney of Normal joined the post about a year ago following his retirement after 25 years in the U.S. Air Force. “It’s great organization. It’s a great way to meet fellow veterans and be part of the network now that I have moved back here.”

Referring to his service with the Army in Vietnam, Normal Mayor Chris Koos said, “I consider you all my brothers and sisters. That bond is strong.”

Koos said, “The work that you do for the community is appreciated. ... You served our country and continue to serve your community.”

State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, emphasized, "We must continue to support our veterans, those who laid their lives on the line."