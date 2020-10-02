Watch now: Bloomington VFW celebrates 100 years

BLOOMINGTON — The John H. Kraus Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 was described as a place where those who served their country can continue to serve their community, help fellow veterans and find camaraderie during a centennial celebration Friday.
The post, which has its home at 1006 E. Lincoln St., received its charter in May 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the commemoration until Friday. It has 512 members and is the eighth oldest VFW post in Illinois.
Two members of the Kraus family were among the more than 50 people who gathered outside the post building on a chilly morning. “He was our great uncle,” said Roger Kraus. “He was 18 years old when he was killed in France in World War I.”
Addressing the crowd, state Rep. Keith Sommer, R-Morton, said, “You are America’s greatest heroes. It’s not the celebrities. It’s certainly not the politicians.”
State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, who joined the Illinois National Guard as a 17-year-old, said, "Post 454 has had a tremendous impact on our community."
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, noted the many functions the post serves, from conducting Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies and providing proper U.S. flag disposal to doing community projects, serving with civic organizations and allowing community groups to have fundraisers and other events in the post building.
For Navy veteran Keith Throop of Bloomington, a member of the post’s honor guard, one of the key services of the post is according military rites at the funerals of veterans.
“To do the rites and hand the flag to family members and see the look on their faces always tugs at me,” said Throop. “It lets them know their family member’s service was appreciated.”
Support Local Journalism
Carl Haney of Normal joined the post about a year ago following his retirement after 25 years in the U.S. Air Force. “It’s great organization. It’s a great way to meet fellow veterans and be part of the network now that I have moved back here.”
Referring to his service with the Army in Vietnam, Normal Mayor Chris Koos said, “I consider you all my brothers and sisters. That bond is strong.”
Koos said, “The work that you do for the community is appreciated. ... You served our country and continue to serve your community.”
State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, emphasized, "We must continue to support our veterans, those who laid their lives on the line."
Marine Corps veteran Bill Read of Normal, who has served as post commander seven times, said the camaraderie is important but not the only reason he is a member.
“I feel I’m one of the lucky ones and need to give back something because I can,” he said.
Photos: Volunteers help VFW Post 454 place flags at East Lawn Cemetery
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.