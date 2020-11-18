Watch now: Bloomington's annual Festival of Trees spreads holiday cheer in new location, online 🎄

“People are excited,” Shaw said. “They’re bidding; they’re happy to participate in a virtual way.”

Some of those who visited the festival in person weren’t planning to get lost in the trees but were pulled in by the lights and decorations anyway.

“I came in the mall door and this was here and I thought, ‘Well, this is something I want to see,'” said Joy Wall, who recently moved to Normal. "It's fantastic."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wall said she was happy to see some local businesses sponsoring more than one tree among the "Enchanted Forest," bringing in more money for The Baby Fold.

Six-year-old Maddy Kriter was especially drawn to a white Christmas tree decked out in all things “Frozen” — with plenty of Anna, Elsa and Olaf ornaments.

Maddy and her mom Nicole Diaz were just getting out of the house to do some shopping on a free day off from school when they stumbled upon the festival.

“We just saw it and it looked really pretty,” Diaz said. “This is my first time ever, but it caught our eye — all the lights, all the trees.”