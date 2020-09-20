Watch now: Bloomington's Tipton Park provides several exercise options close to nature

BLOOMINGTON — One of the great things about Bloomington-Normal is you don’t need to leave town to get your nature fix.
Tipton Park, along Airport Road between College Avenue and GE Road, contains 2 miles of asphalt trail that winds through and by restored native Illinois prairie, a lake, a pond and a wetlands area. About 85% of the 50-acre park consists of natural areas.
The park, created in the early 2000s at the same time the Tipton Trails subdivision was developed, was designed to ecologically filter urban storm water runoff while also fostering awareness of the area's prairie and wetlands heritage.
There are entrances with parking lots and picnic shelters off both College Avenue and GE Road. Constitution Trail leads right to the park.
Laurie Turilli of Bloomington walks around Tipton Park regularly.
“I like the landscape, the flowers,” she said. “At different times of the year there are different kinds of flowers.”
Walking from her house, through the park and back gives her a 40-minute workout.
On Thursday, she was showing around her friend, Terri Voss of Bloomington.
“I just moved here and we’ve been making the rounds,” said Voss. “I like the natural places of all the areas. It’s nice to be outside.”
A pair of mute swans glided over the lake and a great egret patrolled the shoreline. A colony of purple martins helps keep bugs at bay.
Occasionally, you will see a great blue heron. Canada geese, mallard ducks and other waterfowl also use the lake, especially during spring and fall migration.
Portions of the park are designated as monarch waystations, with plants, such as milkweed, that are an important food source. But all butterflies are welcome and visit frequently through the summer, along with dragonflies and damselflies.
The paved trail is popular with walkers, runners, cyclists and people using strollers and wheelchairs.
There also is a 10-station LifeTrail Advanced Wellness System, starting across from the barn-style shelter on the northern section of the park. It provides a series of exercises designed to help improve balance, torso stability and flexibility.
The three-sided stations provide exercise options, health information and inspirational quotes. A few have exercises modified for wheelchair users.
My favorite quote comes from Yoda in “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” reminding people, “Do or do not. There is no try.”
The north portion of the park also has a softball diamond, soccer field and basketball court along with a farm-themed playground and a “spray-ground” water play area.
Ashlee DeCook of Normal, enjoying the park with her 1½- and 5-year-old children, likes that the children’s area is “not next to the busy road” and added, “The splash playground is awesome.”
