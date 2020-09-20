Watch now: Bloomington's Tipton Park provides several exercise options close to nature

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — One of the great things about Bloomington-Normal is you don’t need to leave town to get your nature fix.

Tipton Park, along Airport Road between College Avenue and GE Road, contains 2 miles of asphalt trail that winds through and by restored native Illinois prairie, a lake, a pond and a wetlands area. About 85% of the 50-acre park consists of natural areas.

The park, created in the early 2000s at the same time the Tipton Trails subdivision was developed, was designed to ecologically filter urban storm water runoff while also fostering awareness of the area's prairie and wetlands heritage.

There are entrances with parking lots and picnic shelters off both College Avenue and GE Road. Constitution Trail leads right to the park.

Laurie Turilli of Bloomington walks around Tipton Park regularly.

“I like the landscape, the flowers,” she said. “At different times of the year there are different kinds of flowers.”

Walking from her house, through the park and back gives her a 40-minute workout.