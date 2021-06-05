Watch now: British car enthusiasts meet in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — When David Davis and Abraham Lincoln rode the circuit together, their route featured a horse-drawn buggy, traversing muddy and rutted roads at around 4 mph.

If only the judge and the attorney had access to a British roadster.

A peek into that reality was on view Saturday afternoon, with around 80 vintage and modern English-made vehicles from brands like Aston Martin, Jaguar, Rolls Royce and Triumph displayed across the lawn of the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington.

This year's Champagne British Car Festival All-British Car Show marked the 30th anniversary of the show, and the 11th time it has been held at the mansion site.

The 2021 show was also its return after it was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Typically the Illinois Flatland British Car Club hosts a three-day festival, including dinners, caravan-style drives around McLean County and award ceremonies.

"To keep the thing alive, we decided to just have a one-day event and kind of see what happens. Come bring your car and talk British cars," said IFBCC co-chair Alan Kleinschmidt. "Tell you what — we've had a real good turnout."

Following that mission, Kleinschmidt brought his 1960 MG MGA roadster to the show. MG was founded before World War I and is best known for its open two-seat sports cars. The MGA was built between 1955 and 1962.

Kleinschmidt bought his in 2008, but said he first became interested in British car makes after renting an MG Midget while on leave from serving in the Vietnam War.

The Midget is a two-door roadster that made less than 60 horsepower and was produced to compete with the Austin-Healey Sprite, another small but nimble roadster.

"I kind of fell in love with the cars at that time," Kleinschmidt said. "And then when I got back I bought one."

He also owns a 1968 MGB that "has been coast to coast" and to Canada three times. Kleinschmidt met the original owner of that car at the 2018 show.

"I just kind of bumped into the guy and we got to talking and found out it was his car," Kleinschmidt said, adding that the owner gave him the original documentation from when he bought the car in Springfield. "That was pretty cool."

Kleinschmidt said what fuels his interested in vintage British cars is their history. His enthusiasm, he said, is also "an addiction."

"There's something with these little cars, I don't know what it is, they kind of get in your blood," Kleinschmidt said. "I've had American cars, too, but never got the same attachment that I got with British cars."

Kleinschmidt added that "unfortunately," lots of British motor collectors and drivers are "aging right along with the cars."

To boost interest with younger car enthusiasts, the IFBCC has invited Boys and Girls Club chapters to judge cars, and the North American MG Registry has started a program called "The Next Generation."

Another way to get interested in vintage cars at a young age is proximity to someone who owns and drives one.

That's the case for Marc White, of Danvers, and his son, Carter. Marc owns a vintage Porsche 911 and Porsche 928 — Porsche is a German auto brand — but wanted to tour the show because "there are some cars you just don't get to see."

Nonetheless, he said he bought his cars because "I wasn't really a car guy growing up, but I wanted to kind of teach my kids how to work on things and use their hands."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

