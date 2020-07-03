Watch now: Celebrate America brings Independence Day show online, finds Miller Park community

By midday Friday, more than 2,200 views and 12,000 impressions were recorded on the YouTube playlist for Celebrate America, Basolo said.

After wading through 14 years of footage, the production team pulled out some of the greatest hits “to put something together for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

The playlist can be found by visiting HolidaySpectacular.org. The videos will be available to watch until July 12.

“It’s so so much fun to go back and look at all the wonderful performers that we’ve had through the years,” Basolo said.

Not being able to see the crowd and experience “the camaraderie, family and community that’s formed when you’re doing the actual show,” put a damper on this year’s event and was the hardest part for the cast and production of the Holiday Spectacular, sponsored by The Pantagraph.

“But it’s for the better that we don't make anyone sick,” Basolo said.

Though she won’t be at the park this year, the executive director will keep up the tradition with her family anyway by watching the celebration together, hoping the rest of the community will join in from afar.