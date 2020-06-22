Watch now: Central Illinois families reunited after nursing homes allow outside visits

At Heritage in Normal, residents and staff used large windows at the end of hallways, Administrator Tami Wacker said.

Schnittker said it was nice to be able to see her family, even through a pane of glass: "It was better than nothing."

But, her daughter said, Monday's outdoor visit was "100% better."

"I was ecstatic because I could see my family," Schnittker said. "Even though it's only two people at a time, it's wonderful."

Easing back in

Several Central Illinois facilities said this week that they were working to set up logistics for complying with the state guidelines — and to make sure visitors and residents understand the rules.

"I'm happy that we are doing outside visits but I'm cautious," Wacker said. "... Already, some residents have said 'I can't wait to hold my grandbaby and hug my daughter' and we had to tell them 'You can't do that yet.' But we can get you closer."

"Some family members can't wait (for their outdoor visit)," Wacker said. "Some of them think it's too soon."