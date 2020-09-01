Watch now: Central Illinois farmers welcome Tuesday's rain

BLOOMINGTON — Rain on Tuesday was a welcome relief to farmers who are now just weeks away from returning to the fields for harvest.
“This rain that we just got is definitely going to add more bushels,” said Ryan Damerall, a seed and technology specialist with Evergreen-FS in Bloomington. “When it gets hot and dry, the soybeans will actually start to abort pods and I hope this rain will limit that factor.”
DeWitt County farmer Marvin Finfrock says the yields “will probably be all over the board.”
“This corn has a lot of holes in it,” he said. “I think there is going to be good, bad and ugly. I don’t see a bumper crop, let’s put it that way.”
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the weekly crop condition update for Illinois. It reported 13% of the corn crop was in excellent condition, 57% was in good condition, 23% was in fair condition, 5% percent was in poor condition and 2% was in very poor condition.
Fourteen percent of the soybeans were rated in excellent condition, 58% were in good condition, 22% were in fair condition, 5% were in poor condition, and 1% were in very poor condition.
Across the state, topsoil moisture supply was rated 12% very short, 40% short, and 48% adequate.
Logan County farmer Scott Peters said Tuesday that he was just starting to worry about the lack of rain.
“August was really dry and the lack of rain probably hurt yields somewhat, but we didn’t have a long, nasty heat wave, so that helped,” he said. “But we needed some rain.”
Dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Afternoon high temperatures through the weekend are expected to be in the 80s, but the next chance of rain isn’t until Sunday.
“I didn’t get very much at all,” Finfrock said.
“I am pretty optimistic because the temperatures are still showing cool, so with cool temperatures, I am more optimistic than if it were to stay hot and dry,” Damerall said.
Still, the lack of rain has had an effect.
“Up until the last month, we were looking at bumper crops,” Damerall said. “We were looking at maybe setting some records and having some crops that were unheard of, but this deficit of rain we had in the last month took us backwards a little bit."
Damerall remains optimistic that yields will be at a decent level. "It seems like all of the early-planted crops weathered the heat a lot better than the later-planted crops did,” he said.
Macon County farmer Gene Forbes believes his yields will vary.
“I got some in early and then the rain kept me out of the fields and so I got some in late,” he said. “I am more concerned about the later crops than I am the early ones. Most of that is corn.”
Damerall has the same concerns.
“We had such a large range of planting dates and as far as estimates, I am finding anywhere for corn from 180 bushels per acre way up into the 230s,” he added.
The dry weather has affected the corn, Finfrock said.
“I think 15 to 20 bushels off the top for sure,” he said. “I’m not a good judge on beans but pod counts were way up and they were looking real good, but with this dry spell, I don’t know. This little bit of rain we are getting today is too little, too late, I’m afraid.”
