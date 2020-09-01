Watch now: Central Illinois farmers welcome Tuesday's rain

“Up until the last month, we were looking at bumper crops,” Damerall said. “We were looking at maybe setting some records and having some crops that were unheard of, but this deficit of rain we had in the last month took us backwards a little bit."

Damerall remains optimistic that yields will be at a decent level. "It seems like all of the early-planted crops weathered the heat a lot better than the later-planted crops did,” he said.

Macon County farmer Gene Forbes believes his yields will vary.

“I got some in early and then the rain kept me out of the fields and so I got some in late,” he said. “I am more concerned about the later crops than I am the early ones. Most of that is corn.”

Damerall has the same concerns.

“We had such a large range of planting dates and as far as estimates, I am finding anywhere for corn from 180 bushels per acre way up into the 230s,” he added.

The dry weather has affected the corn, Finfrock said.