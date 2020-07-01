Watch now: Central Illinois health care strengthened by $190 million Carle acquisition, officials say

NORMAL — Central Illinois health care options will grow stronger with Carle Health's $190 million acquisition of Advocate hospitals in Normal and Eureka, officials from both organizations said Wednesday.
Carle and Advocate leaders gathered in the chapel garden of what had been Advocate BroMenn, 1304 Franklin Ave. in Normal, to celebrate the deal being finalized. While only several dozen masked employees joined the outdoor event because of social distancing amid COVID-19, thousands more watched a live stream broadcast to Carle facilities throughout the region.
"This is really a day to celebrate for many reasons," said Dr. James Leonard, Carle president and CEO. "One of the beauties of us coming together is the shared values across the system ... It's all about patient care."
Urbana-based Carle's acquisition of BroMenn, Eureka and affiliated facilities in Central Illinois from Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, was announced in January. State and federal regulatory approvals and other transition work took place over the past six months. More than 1,900 Advocate staff members are now a part of Carle.
Facilities also got new names. Advocate BroMenn Medical Center became Carle BroMenn Medical Center; Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka became Carle Eureka Hospital.
"We are stronger together," said Colleen Kannaday, who remains president of BroMenn and Eureka hospitals.
Kannaday said BroMenn and Eureka are stronger compared with ten years ago thanks to their affiliation with Advocate and are ready "to take health care in Central Illinois to the next level."
"This is not an effort on our part to move things to Champaign," Leonard told The Pantagraph later. "This is an effort to partner with BroMenn."
Kannaday and Leonard said uniting Bromenn, Eureka and Carle operations would strengthen the region's health care opportunities. That includes making it easier to attract specialists to the region, they said, and opening up possibilities for specialized care in Champaign-Urbana that may not be available in Bloomington-Normal. Previously, Advocate referred patients who needed specialized care to Advocate facilities in the Chicago area.
"We anticipate growing the clinical providers in the community as well as bringing people over from Champaign who might have some specialization that isn't available here," Leonard said.
"The same wonderful providers caring for you yesterday will be caring for our patients today," said Kannaday, noting staffing adjustments have been "very, very minimal. The day-to-day care and the work remains the same."
Dr. Chuck Dennis, Carle Health chief medical officer, noted that he began his career as an internist with Carle Clinic Bloomington-Normal in 1998, stayed on for eight years after that clinic was acquired by OSF HealthCare, then rejoined Carle in 2017.
"This is the bringing together of successful health care systems in our community," said Dennis, who lives in Bloomington-Normal.
With Carle's acquisition, the same health insurance plans will be accepted with a few exceptions, Kannaday said. She encouraged patients to contact their insurance carrier directly with questions about benefits and in-network coverage.
"There are no major plans that we're not contracted with," Kannaday said.
BroMenn remains a faith-based organization and its partnership with its delegate-churches remains unchanged, Kannaday said.
Among BroMenn employees watching Wednesday's ceremony was Kristie Wolfe, BroMenn and Eureka patient safety director.
Wolfe, a nurse for 25 years, told The Pantagraph that she worked at BroMenn as a nurse tech and pharmacy tech while a nursing student at Illinois Wesleyan University. She went to work after graduation at Carle in Urbana as a registered nurse in the surgical intensive care unit, then returned to BroMenn in 1999.
"I am extremely excited," she said. "Having the background at Carle and with experience I've had at BroMenn, the organizations culturally and strategically are very similar," with both focusing on patient care and safety.
Specialty services not offered at BroMenn should be available at Carle in Urbana, she said.
"We'll love to be able to keep our patients in Central Illinois," Wolfe said.
