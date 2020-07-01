Watch now: Central Illinois health care strengthened by $190 million Carle acquisition, officials say

Facilities also got new names. Advocate BroMenn Medical Center became Carle BroMenn Medical Center; Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka became Carle Eureka Hospital.

"We are stronger together," said Colleen Kannaday, who remains president of BroMenn and Eureka hospitals.

Kannaday said BroMenn and Eureka are stronger compared with ten years ago thanks to their affiliation with Advocate and are ready "to take health care in Central Illinois to the next level."

"This is not an effort on our part to move things to Champaign," Leonard told The Pantagraph later. "This is an effort to partner with BroMenn."

Kannaday and Leonard said uniting Bromenn, Eureka and Carle operations would strengthen the region's health care opportunities. That includes making it easier to attract specialists to the region, they said, and opening up possibilities for specialized care in Champaign-Urbana that may not be available in Bloomington-Normal. Previously, Advocate referred patients who needed specialized care to Advocate facilities in the Chicago area.

"We anticipate growing the clinical providers in the community as well as bringing people over from Champaign who might have some specialization that isn't available here," Leonard said.