Watch now: Central Illinois hit with snow from weather pattern stretching from Kansas to Michigan

“This is a historic snow,” said Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha. “It has been a long time since we have seen somebody get a foot of snow in one storm. And we’re very confident that some people will see a foot of snow.”

Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads during the storm, especially when the heaviest snow is expected in the afternoon and evening.

In Central Illinois, freezing rain is likely Tuesday, possibly mixed with snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of snow.

Brrr! All-time snowfall records