Watch now: Central Illinois hit with snow from weather pattern stretching from Kansas to Michigan

BLOOMINGTON — A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday for much of Central Illinois, part of a broad winter storm stretching across the Midwest.
Snow route parking bans were put into place in Bloomington, Normal, Danvers and LeRoy.
Up to 3 inches of snow were expected Monday, according to the National Weather Service, with 35 mph gusts. The advisory is in effect for McLean, DeWitt, Woodford, Peoria, Fulton, Tazewell, Schuyler, Mason, Logan, Piatt, Champaign, Vermillion, Cass and Menard counties.
Snow began falling in Bloomington-Normal at about 9:40 a.m. Monday. Salt trucks and snow plows were visible on streets and highways in McLean County. Illinois State Police District 9 troopers responded to numerous crashes.
The state Department of Transportation said more than 1,800 trucks and equipment were made available statewide.
The weather system dumped snow from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan, with some of the heaviest snow expected in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa.
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said 10 to 15 inches of snow is likely between Lincoln, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, and it has been 15-20 years since most of that area received more than a foot of snow from a single storm.
“This is a historic snow,” said Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha. “It has been a long time since we have seen somebody get a foot of snow in one storm. And we’re very confident that some people will see a foot of snow.”
Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads during the storm, especially when the heaviest snow is expected in the afternoon and evening.
In Central Illinois, freezing rain is likely Tuesday, possibly mixed with snow before 9 a.m., then a chance of snow.
