Watch now: Central Illinois Red Cross volunteer in Louisiana: 'I have never seen anything so bad before'

BLOOMINGTON — Andrea Toliver was challenged when she spoke with her first Hurricane Laura survivor this week.
"She was standing in front of a home that was completely destroyed," said Toliver, an American Red Cross disaster volunteer.
"It was challenging because I always want to brighten their day and put a smile on their face," said Toliver, who lives in Varna, about one hour north of Bloomington-Normal. "That's hard to do when I'm seeing what they're seeing. And we can't give out hugs now because of COVID."
"I stay in work mode until later and then it hits me," she said.
Toliver is among nine trained Red Cross volunteers from Central Illinois and 1,300 from throughout the country providing relief to survivors of Hurricane Laura by assessing damage and providing food, snacks, water and some supplies, said Lyn Hruska, executive director of American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois.
The hurricane roared ashore on Aug. 27 near Cameron, Lousiana, packing 150 mph winds and a storm surge as high as 15 feet in some areas. Twenty-one deaths in Louisiana and eastern Texas have been attributed to the hurricane and much of southern Louisiana remains without electricity and some water supplies are compromised.
"Hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed and hundreds of thousands of people are without power and water," Hruska said. But "the full extend of the damage is not yet known" because flooding and heavy debris mean that some roads are not usable, she said.
Among those on the front line is Toliver, who has responded to more than 20 disasters for the Red Cross, including hurricanes in Maryland and Delaware last year and the Washington, Ill., tornado several years ago.
"I have never seen anything so bad before," Toliver said. "I just can't believe how widespread this devastation is ... Normally, the damage is contained to one area but this is huge — nothing but destroyed homes."
Toliver arrived last Friday and is working in Cameron Parish along the gulf coast.
"Cameron Parish is where the eye of the hurricane came ashore," she said. "It's completely devastated. Ninety percent of the homes are destroyed...Some areas we haven't been able to get to yet. The east side of Cameron Parish is still under water."
Toliver and another Red Cross volunteer are assessing residential damage. Red Cross uses that information to determine how much food and emergency supplies to send to specific areas, she said.
Because of COVID-19 physical distancing, Toliver and her partner do as much damage assessment as possible from their vehicle.
Several times a day, residents come up to Toliver to ask what she's doing. When she says she's with the Red Cross, some stay to talk for a few minutes.
"We listen to their stories," she said. "They said this is the worst one (storm) they'd been through. Here, they got the strong winds. They got the eye of the storm this time. With Hurricane Katrina (in 2005), the eye was 100 miles away from here."
How are the residents holding up?
"Would you believe they are positive?" Toliver said. "They are grateful they are alive and have what few possessions they have. They get emotional about losing their stuff but they have nothing but positive things to say: 'We're fine, our children are fine.'
'I don't know how they do it," Toliver said. "They are strong people."
Because there is nowhere to stay in Cameron Parish, Toliver and some other volunteers are spending the night in Baton Rouge, La., which is 2½ hours away. That makes for a long commute every day and 13-hour work days.
"At the end of the day, we're wiped out," she said.
Another Red Cross volunteer in Louisiana is Diana Patten of Bloomington. She is among four Red Cross volunteers from Bloomington-Normal; the others are Becky Wiese, Emily Sue Wissmiller and Rondell Hodel.
While Patten arrived in Baton Rouge earlier this week, staying in an airplane hangar with other Red Cross volunteers, she was not given the OK to begin her work in the field until Thursday because damage assessments were being completed and some areas were still not accessible.
Patten drives a Red Cross ERV (emergency response vehicle) to devastated areas, serving meals, snacks and water to residents. She has worked 15 national disasters for Red Cross since she retired from State Farm five years ago, including hurricanes that devastated the Carolinas, Florida and Texas, as well as flooding in Roanoke in July.
"The little bit of discomfort that I feel for two to three weeks (during her deployment) doesn't compare to what I'll see (other people experiencing)," Patten said.
"People are so grateful," Patten said. "I like being able to help."
"Most of us can't imagine leaving our daily routines to serve others in need but these (Red Cross volunteers) are incredible people who live to support their neighbors," Hruska said.
While a typical deployment is three weeks, some volunteers will be asked to stay longer.
"Without a doubt, we will be sending more volunteers from Central Illinois," Hruska said. "Our work is just starting."
She emphasized that Red Cross isn't working alone but in partnership with local governments and non-profits such as The Salvation Army and Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
Bloomington-based Corn Belt Energy has sent crews to assist Jeff Davis Electric Cooperative in Jennings, La., with power restoration. Normal-based Midwest Food Bank has sent cleaning supplies to Lake Charles, Lousiana, and family food boxes to Beaumont, Texas.
"This is a huge effort ... to provide comfort to those affected," Hruska said.
PHOTOS: Recovery effort after Hurricane Laura in Louisiana
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
