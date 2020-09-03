Watch now: Central Illinois Red Cross volunteer in Louisiana: 'I have never seen anything so bad before'

Because of COVID-19 physical distancing, Toliver and her partner do as much damage assessment as possible from their vehicle.

Several times a day, residents come up to Toliver to ask what she's doing. When she says she's with the Red Cross, some stay to talk for a few minutes.

"We listen to their stories," she said. "They said this is the worst one (storm) they'd been through. Here, they got the strong winds. They got the eye of the storm this time. With Hurricane Katrina (in 2005), the eye was 100 miles away from here."

How are the residents holding up?

"Would you believe they are positive?" Toliver said. "They are grateful they are alive and have what few possessions they have. They get emotional about losing their stuff but they have nothing but positive things to say: 'We're fine, our children are fine.'

'I don't know how they do it," Toliver said. "They are strong people."

Because there is nowhere to stay in Cameron Parish, Toliver and some other volunteers are spending the night in Baton Rouge, La., which is 2½ hours away. That makes for a long commute every day and 13-hour work days.

"At the end of the day, we're wiped out," she said.