Watch now: Central Illinois Regional Airport adds nonstop flights to Detroit

“To have a direct flight between Detroit — which is near one of our offices based in Plymouth, Michigan and not too far from the Detroit airport — and Bloomington-Normal, will help us accelerate the abilities to get the right people here to this area and to the plant to help us be able to start production. … This is a huge win for us.”

The flight will operate between the two communities five days per week - Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Departures leave Detroit at 3 p.m. and arrive in Bloomington at 4:17 p.m. Departure from Bloomington is at 5:10 p.m., with arrival in Detroit at 7:25 p.m.

"Nonstop service to Detroit is vitally important to our local economy," said Jay Allen, Chairman of the Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority. "We have been working with Delta Air Lines on this route for some time in support of Rivian's ongoing travel needs to ready their manufacturing facility for production."

Officials said Rivian's activity involving travel to and from their Normal manufacturing facility became the catalyst for the discussions with Delta.

