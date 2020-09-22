Watch now: Central Illinois Regional Airport adds nonstop flights to Detroit

BLOOMINGTON — Flights from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington to Detroit will begin next month on Delta, airport officials announced Tuesday.
“This announcement has been a long time in coming,” said CIRA executive director Carl Olson during a special announcement at the airport on Tuesday.
Delta previously offered nonstop service to Detroit from CIRA, but that service ended in 2016 after more than a decade.
“This new service to Detroit, which is the second largest hub, will nicely complement our existing Delta service to Atlanta, and provide our travelers with easy connections to every major business destination in the eastern United States, to Europe and to Asia,” Olson said. “It will immediately benefit our business travelers.”
Olson said that every business sector in Central Illinois has interests of travel to the eastern United States, Europe and Asia in order to compete and be successful, he said.
“This new service from Delta from CIRA to Detroit will provide that service and we are very happy about that,” he added. “This is obviously a business route, but when we can offer more options and more choices, price competition and opportunities for growth, that is wonderful for our community.”
Charlie Moore, the McLean County Chamber of Commerce President, said the Chamber was thrilled with the news.
“Our businesses and our members need access to compete,” he said. “This new nonstop service is not just to Detroit. This service provides our members and surrounding communities a gateway to global connectivity.
"We have a lot of local businesses that require access to major metropolitan cities across the United States. Detroit opens a myriad of opportunities for our business travelers, including full scheduling and pricing.”
"We're looking forward to offering new service and greater connectivity through our Detroit hub for Bloomington's growing community," said Scott Santoro, Delta's Vice President of Sales. "Through our Delta CareStandard, customers can expect the highest levels of cleanliness, more space and safer service from the moment they check in."
Kristin Knittel, group manager of indirect purchasing for Rivian Automotive, said this is welcome news for the auto manufacturer which is scheduled to begin production at its Normal plant next year.
“To have a direct flight between Detroit — which is near one of our offices based in Plymouth, Michigan and not too far from the Detroit airport — and Bloomington-Normal, will help us accelerate the abilities to get the right people here to this area and to the plant to help us be able to start production. … This is a huge win for us.”
The flight will operate between the two communities five days per week - Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Departures leave Detroit at 3 p.m. and arrive in Bloomington at 4:17 p.m. Departure from Bloomington is at 5:10 p.m., with arrival in Detroit at 7:25 p.m.
"Nonstop service to Detroit is vitally important to our local economy," said Jay Allen, Chairman of the Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority. "We have been working with Delta Air Lines on this route for some time in support of Rivian's ongoing travel needs to ready their manufacturing facility for production."
Officials said Rivian's activity involving travel to and from their Normal manufacturing facility became the catalyst for the discussions with Delta.
