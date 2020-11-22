Watch now: Central Illinois spots to walk off your holiday feasts

BLOOMINGTON — There are many options in the Twin Cities if you want to work up an appetite for your Thanksgiving feast or burn off extra calories from that slice of pumpkin pie.

Maybe you’re looking for a new “tradition” this year because the pandemic is interfering with your usual Thanksgiving traditions.

Public health officials say outdoor activities carry a lesser risk of virus transmission than crowding indoors with people you don’t live with, so take your traditions outdoors.

Bloomington and Normal have numerous parks. Have a picnic lunch or go for a walk or hike at one of them. A walk through Hedge Apple Woods at Bloomington’s Ewing Park will make you feel you have escaped the city. Normal’s Maxwell Park also has wooded trails, although you will have to put up with road noise from Interstate 55/74 that forms its western border.

One thing we can be thankful for, especially this year, is Bloomington-Normal’s linear park: Constitution Trail.

The paved, hiking-biking trail winds through the Twin Cities with numerous access points. It is open from an hour before sunrise to an hour after sunset. You can find a map at constitutiontrail.org.