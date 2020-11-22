Watch now: Central Illinois spots to walk off your holiday feasts

BLOOMINGTON — There are many options in the Twin Cities if you want to work up an appetite for your Thanksgiving feast or burn off extra calories from that slice of pumpkin pie.
Maybe you’re looking for a new “tradition” this year because the pandemic is interfering with your usual Thanksgiving traditions.
Public health officials say outdoor activities carry a lesser risk of virus transmission than crowding indoors with people you don’t live with, so take your traditions outdoors.
Bloomington and Normal have numerous parks. Have a picnic lunch or go for a walk or hike at one of them. A walk through Hedge Apple Woods at Bloomington’s Ewing Park will make you feel you have escaped the city. Normal’s Maxwell Park also has wooded trails, although you will have to put up with road noise from Interstate 55/74 that forms its western border.
One thing we can be thankful for, especially this year, is Bloomington-Normal’s linear park: Constitution Trail.
The paved, hiking-biking trail winds through the Twin Cities with numerous access points. It is open from an hour before sunrise to an hour after sunset. You can find a map at constitutiontrail.org.
You can also ride the Route 66 bike trail from Normal to beyond Towanda or from Bloomington to Funks Grove.
If you aren’t simply walking or riding from your home to the trail, suggested places to start include Tipton Park, with a large parking lot off GE Road, west of Airport Road; or Rosa Parks Commons, with a parking lot off Raab Road, west of Linden Street.
A lot of people may have the same idea which can lead to unplanned encounters with friends on the trail.
While standing on opposite sides of the trail to talk might seem like a good idea, that forces other trail users to walk or ride through your “spray.” Instead, step off the trail, keep six feet apart and put on a mask if you aren’t already wearing one.
Not all traditions are canceled; some are only modified.
Bloomington will have the 42nd annual Turkey Trot, but it won’t take place at Miller Park. Instead, it’s going “virtual.”
You can pick up a Turkey Trot “race bib” at Fleet Feet, 105 Krispy Kreme Drive, Bloomington. Run your 5K on any route you choose. Post your result at itsracetime.com starting Thursday through Sunday.
Prizes will be drawn from people who post their times. There also will be a random drawing for prizes for people who take a selfie of themselves running the virtual Turkey Trot and post it on www.facebook.com/CityBlm/BPARD with the #BLOOMTURKEY2020 hashtag.
Looking for more ideas?
Check out the McLean County Regional Planning Commission’s Greenways website, https://mcplan.org/projects-and-programs/greenways, or explore one of the ParkLands Foundation’s preserves, https://www.parklandsfoundation.org.
