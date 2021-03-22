Watch now: Central Illinoisans have varying plans for COVID stimulus checks

“I think I would pass it on to one of my sons, so that he could put it in his 401k,” Stewart said.

That’s the intent Ralph Dobrovolny has, as well.

The 39-year-old northern California native was on his way to New York when he stopped in Normal this week to visit a friend at a coffee shop.

“I plan on sending it to my children, so that they have the best life possible,” Dobrovolny said.

But while some felt they weren’t in the position to need the extra money, other residents are taking the opportunity to catch up on bills, rent, and specific projects and needs.

“We put new tires on my wife’s truck and used some of it for countertops in our house,” said Mark Yoho, 43, of Bloomington. “We’re new to the Bloomington-Normal area, I teach at the college here, and it helped us do a couple things we had on our list of things that needed to be done.”

Married couples who filed taxes jointly and had an income of less than $150,000 will receive $2,800 checks with an extra $1,400 for each dependent claimed on their taxes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We plan to spend it on home improvements,” Mary Ann Pollard, Decatur, said as she and her husband looked at furniture at a downtown Bloomington shop.