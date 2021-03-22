Watch now: Central Illinoisans have varying plans for COVID stimulus checks

BLOOMINGTON — As pandemic stimulus checks make their way to Americans’ bank accounts, central Illinoisans have differing plans for what they will do with their $1,400.
Direct $1,400 payments to some Americans were part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law March 11, following the $1,200 and $600 direct payments last year amid economic shutdowns caused by COVID-19.
Individual Americans who make less than $75,000 per year and heads of households with an income of less than $112,500 each will receive $1,400 directly deposited or in a mailed check.
The Pantagraph asked people in the Bloomington-Normal community about what they plan to do with their checks.
Darwin Hughes, 55, of Normal said he hasn’t spent a dollar from any of the stimulus payments.
“They’ve just been in my account and I’m waiting for the proper time to give them to the different churches that need the money,” Hughes said. “I don’t need the money. I’m retired, I’m disabled and I worked for mine. This was just given to me, so I plan on giving it away.”
Jeff Stewart, 65, of Normal doesn’t see a need for a check either. He said he thought Congress could have done a better job pinpointing the payments to help those who need it most.
“I think I would pass it on to one of my sons, so that he could put it in his 401k,” Stewart said.
That’s the intent Ralph Dobrovolny has, as well.
The 39-year-old northern California native was on his way to New York when he stopped in Normal this week to visit a friend at a coffee shop.
“I plan on sending it to my children, so that they have the best life possible,” Dobrovolny said.
But while some felt they weren’t in the position to need the extra money, other residents are taking the opportunity to catch up on bills, rent, and specific projects and needs.
“We put new tires on my wife’s truck and used some of it for countertops in our house,” said Mark Yoho, 43, of Bloomington. “We’re new to the Bloomington-Normal area, I teach at the college here, and it helped us do a couple things we had on our list of things that needed to be done.”
Married couples who filed taxes jointly and had an income of less than $150,000 will receive $2,800 checks with an extra $1,400 for each dependent claimed on their taxes.
“We plan to spend it on home improvements,” Mary Ann Pollard, Decatur, said as she and her husband looked at furniture at a downtown Bloomington shop.
“We need a new furnace, a lot of things done to our house, but also just we’ve been home a lot and it’s made us rethink how we want to live, what we want to do in our house,” Pollard said.
Allison O’Neal, 25, said she doesn’t have a lot of money, so she’s pleased to spend her $1,400 on medical bills.
Meanwhile, a majority of residents interviewed said they plan to use the checks toward housing and utility costs.
Chris Grandon, 48, of Decatur would like to move into a new apartment, and $1,400 is a start to making that happen.
“What I plan on using it for is put some money up for deposit in rent in case I want to get another place, because I’m unhappy where I live because it doesn’t have a washer and dryer,” Grandon said.
Hudson couple Sheryl Jenkins, 64, and Tom Jenkins, 65, are going to put their stimulus money toward their mortgage.
“We have a farm with a hefty mortgage on it and we’re trying to pay that down as soon as we can,” Sheryl Jenkins said.
And while he’s not paying a mortgage, Christopher Sams, 22, of Normal has similar ideas.
“I would spend my stimulus check probably all straight towards rent or straight towards my car payment just to get ahead on one, so I can work on the other,” Sams said.
About five residents declined to share their identities, but most said they plan to use the money to pay various bills. Five others noted they will not be receiving checks from the government.