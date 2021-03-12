 Skip to main content
Watch now: Charleston police officer, K-9 take time out for exercise
Watch now: Charleston police officer, K-9 take time out for exercise

Charleston police Officer Cody Hammond recently recruited K-9 Kye to help with a video to motivate their fellow officers in a weight-loss challenge in which they're participating.

Officer Colby Kraft, Kye's handler, is out of the view in the video but used hand signals to get Kye to simulate pushups as Hammond did his exercises, police Chief Chad Reed said.

The video was posted on the department's Facebook page and has received numerous views, Reed said. He said several news agencies have contacted the department about it.

