Watch now: Christmas spirit radiates from Bloomington woman's Santa collection

Smith said the fire, which also burned two cars, took about half of their collection of Santas.

“I just kind of kept going, just kept buying a few things at a time. No matter where we went, we’d get a few here, a few there.”

About 100 Santas are set up now, but not all of them made it out of storage this year.

“It was just with COVID, I said, ‘Not that many people will be coming to see the Santas.’ I go, ‘I’ll just put out what I enjoy, the ones I really enjoy.’”

Smith said she loves taking her time to decorate the house, starting as early as mid-November, and she sings the whole way through.

Many of the Santas sing back or play music from music boxes or miniature pianos, filling the house with “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and even Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

“If I’m ever angry with my husband, I just go around and turn on all of them,” she said laughing over the noise.