Watch now: Chuck’s Harley-Davidson owner marks retirement, store closure

BLOOMINGTON — The end is near for Chuck’s Harley-Davidson, Inc. in Bloomington.
Just 19 months shy of five decades of sales and service to McLean County, Chuck’s Harley-Davidson is closing July 3. Owner Winnie Feken said the company is eliminating the franchise from its dealer group.
On Sunday, Winnie was a reluctant honoree for a retirement party at the business at 2027 Ireland Grove Road.
“It has everything to do with people leaving from State Farm, the closure of Mitsubishi and the number of people leaving the area,” she said.
“It feels like the obituary for a small business.”
The dealership, which sells new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a complete line of mechanical accessories, clothes, merchandise and apparel, has 15 employees.
The store opened Jan. 1, 1972, fulfilling a dream of Chuck Feken, a professional motorcycle racer, who wanted his own motorcycle shop in Bloomington. He had already been a 13-year employee of Sodie’s Cycle Center on Morrissey Drive. At that time, Roger Soderstrom, also an accomplished racer and owner of the shop, owned the franchisee license for Harley-Davidson. When he announced he was ready to sell, the Fekens applied and were rewarded the local franchise.
But just eight years later and at the young age of 40, Chuck died from cyanide-poisoning from repainting old cycles. Winnie didn’t ride, but enjoyed the business, the employees and the customers. She carried on and the business grew into one of the company’s most successful dealerships. At one time, it had 30 employees, she said.
Her sister, Lois, is vice president and active in the store. Both say they have been involved with motorcycling since 1963 and have been on several trips throughout the entire country, including Sturgis and in Mexico.
Thousands of motorcyclists attended Sunday’s event at the dealership, which included the Christian Motorcyclists Association’s annual “Blessing of the Bikes.” A long line of motorcyclists — some riding Harley Davidsons and some not — weaved bikes through the parking lot. Members of CMA prayed in groups over each individual, handing them stickers and a Bible passage at the end of the blessing.
“For me today, like I am sure a lot of other people, is bittersweet for me,” said Tony Dixon of Bloomington. “When you think about the rich history of motorcycles in Bloomington-Normal, Chuck’s is at the top of the list.”
“Not everyone owns motorcycles,” added his friend, Jonathan Pritchard of Normal, “but everyone in town has heard of Chuck’s for one reason or another. They do a lot for the community and they do a lot for the motorcycle community.”
Feken said that community has been more than supportive since the announcement was made official last week.
“This is sad for me,” she said. “This has been my life and it’s what I know.”
As for the future, Feken has not yet decided. She will have to sell the remaining merchandise if she can. All items through June 13 are 25 percent off. Between June 14 and 21, items are 50 percent off and June 22 through June 30, items will be 75 percent off. There are no bikes for sale, she said.
“I will miss the people,” she added. “We have had a lot of great employees over the years, but so many of them have passed away, which makes times like this even tougher.”
