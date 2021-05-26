Watch now: Communities come together to honor fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

As the time grew closer for the police officers’ arrival, the bystanders discussed the impact on Monticello, schools and families.

Louanna Miller and her husband David Miller waited with neighbors and community members along State Street. “It’s been very somber this week,” Louanna Miller said about the atmosphere. “The last few days when they started putting up flags to line the procession route, that made it even more somber.”

The couple have witnessed the community come together for the Oberheim family as well as for one another. “In a small town like this, that’s what people do,” David Miller said.

The couple placed a wreath, decorated with red, white and blue flowers and draped with blue and black ribbon, near the edge of the road. The plan was to use the patriotic door decoration for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. “But I’m going to leave it that way,” Louanna Miller said. “It’s a difficult time for family, friends, for our community, for the country.”

As the Piatt County School Mental Health Clinician, Louanna Miller spent much of the past week in the schools providing support and counselling for students and teachers. The conversations revolved around tragic loss and unexpected death, according to Louanna Miller. “I talked to a lot of staff and teachers too,” she said.