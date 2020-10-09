Watch now: Composer, former newspaper carrier pens 'The Pantagraph March'

Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates said the march was an unexpected gift.

"I want to thank Kevin for thinking of us," Coates said. "It's quite an honor and recognizes our long history in the community."

Kaisershot became a paper carrier with The Pantagraph when was 14 years old and told staff several stories on Friday when he presented the march. His younger brothers also were carriers.

“It was my first big job, you know,” he said. “Our particular route was in the family for probably about 14 years.”

He began writing music as a student at Normal Community High School. His first published work was a vocal piece that he was encouraged to write by his chorus director.

Kaisershot earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his masters degree in trumpet performance from Illinois State University. He is nationally recognized for his musical talent and has won awards for band compositions. His work has been performed in the U.S., Japan, Korea, Canada, Mexico, Denmark, Switzerland, England, Norway and Germany.