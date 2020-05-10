Watch now: Coronavirus or allergies? Pollen poses tricky question for Central Illinois

Without a good forecast, allergy sufferers can pay attention to weather patterns.

The allergy season typically begins in March, but can begin as early as February. Seasonal allergies can start as early as when the ground begins to thaw. Rain can cause allergies to flare, particularly those associated with mold.

"We have the problem with huge, huge, huge big chunky pollen that gets into our eyes and noses this time of year in addition to all the spoils outside, the rotting, the mold, the rainstorms bringing up a lot of mold and pollen, and windy days, which are terrible," Siri said.

“When we have a super, super cold winter, stuff grows really vigorously in the spring, and it can be quite difficult. If we have a short spring season, so it goes cold to warm very quickly and then it gets hot, then the trees have a very short time period to get all their pollen out, so it can be more severe, because instead of having trees pollinate during the spring over three or four months, it will pollinate together.”

For those who seek medical treatment for their allergies, long-term treatment desensitizes patients to the allergens and helps them control their environment. Injections and other treatments can help lessen allergic reactions.