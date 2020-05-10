Watch now: Coronavirus or allergies? Pollen poses tricky question for Central Illinois

NORMAL — Trouble breathing? Coughing? Fever?
The symptoms are heavily associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also signal another trouble-maker that's causing confusion:
Seasonal allergies.
With unpredictable weather, a constant shift between warm days and cold nights, and a plethora of rain, people who suffer from seasonal allergies are facing an explosion of pollen this spring.
"As they say, April showers bring May flowers; well, this is the truth unfortunately, it also brings a lot of pollen," said Dr. Dareen Siri, an allergist/immunologist with Midwest Allergy Sinus Asthma, which has locations in Normal, Springfield, Taylorville, Carlinville, Morton and Jacksonville. "This is definitely going to be a bad season. there's a lot of dampness, a lot of wetness."
"They are very similar, but it definitely depends on their history," said Tamara Reeter, nurse practitioner with MASA. "Usually, we see people have it at the exact same time every year. The other thing is, with COVID, the fever tends to be a little higher, too.
"It's just kind of going through the history and making sure it aligns with their past."
Many people with allergies or seasonal allergies may experience fever and difficulty breathing, but the fever tends to be low-grade. Itchy eyes and noses are a good indicator for allergies, rather than a viral infection, said Siri.
If you have a runny nose, mucus associated with allergies is often clear. Thick and colored mucus indicates of a viral infection.
While the weather is a pretty good indicator of the severity of an allergy season, there's no good way to predict or forecast pollen. Only a few places offer pollen forecasts, including Pollen.com, said Siri.
Pollen.com provides daily allergy forecasts by counting pollen and past data. But the company only has a few pollen counters scattered across the United States, and the closest counters for Central Illinois are in Chicago and St. Louis.
The forecasts may not be accurate, because micro-environments play a role in pollen patterns.
MASA has a pollen counter used for research, but it is not equipped for forecasts. The counter uses a sticker to collect pollen in a rotating deposition machine, and someone must manually count the pollen.
Without a good forecast, allergy sufferers can pay attention to weather patterns.
The allergy season typically begins in March, but can begin as early as February. Seasonal allergies can start as early as when the ground begins to thaw. Rain can cause allergies to flare, particularly those associated with mold.
"We have the problem with huge, huge, huge big chunky pollen that gets into our eyes and noses this time of year in addition to all the spoils outside, the rotting, the mold, the rainstorms bringing up a lot of mold and pollen, and windy days, which are terrible," Siri said.
“When we have a super, super cold winter, stuff grows really vigorously in the spring, and it can be quite difficult. If we have a short spring season, so it goes cold to warm very quickly and then it gets hot, then the trees have a very short time period to get all their pollen out, so it can be more severe, because instead of having trees pollinate during the spring over three or four months, it will pollinate together.”
For those who seek medical treatment for their allergies, long-term treatment desensitizes patients to the allergens and helps them control their environment. Injections and other treatments can help lessen allergic reactions.
"There are a lot of good options over the counter, but those are medications," said Siri. "They suppress the symptoms, but they don't cure the problem or fix it, they're just something that makes you feel better temporarily. The longer term approach is to desensitize."
PHOTOS: Kiwanis Pancake Days in 24 images
Kiwanis Pancake Days • Feb. 29, March 1 • Bloomington Center for Performing Arts • Story by Kevin Barlow • Photos by Lewis Marien
The annual Kiwanis Pancake Days is a beloved community tradition that not only feeds thousands of hungry residents, but is also the longest running community service project in Kiwanis International.
More than 75,000 buttermilk pancakes prepared on specially designed griddles are served over the two-day event, said Mike Laffey, the co-chairman of the event. The event is estimated to raise $15,000.
Proceeds from this event and the Kiwanis Mother’s Day Flower Sales help provide funds for up to 100 kids to Camp Limberlost at East Bay Camp at Lake Bloomington.
“These are kids who for one reason or another, need a camp to help them,” Laffey said. “We also provide help for other programs for local kids including Harmony Park, The Baby Fold, Salvation Army and Children’s Miracle Network.”
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.