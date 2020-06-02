Watch now: Record number of autopsies performed in May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder told the McLean County Justice Committee 86 autopsies were done in the month of May.

“That is the most we have ever done in one month,” she said. “We are very busy at the coroner’s office.”

The total amounts to almost three per day.

There were 67 autopsies performed in April, she said.

As of Tuesday, there had been 13 deaths attributed to patients with coronavirus when they died, including 10 from the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Center.

In other business, the committee approved a limited use data agreement with the coroner's office and the Mennonite School of Nursing at Illinois State University to conduct a study on falls and how they can relate to an acceleration of death.

“This would be the first one like this in Illinois,” Yoder said.