Watch now: Court protects LGBT rights; Central Illinois advocates say ruling is 'huge victory'

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.
Justices also declined to act on qualified immunity cases involving police and gun-rights cases from several states.
The court decided by a 6-3 vote that a key provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 known as Title VII that bars job discrimination because of sex, among other reasons, encompasses bias against people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Central Illinois advocates reacted positively to the news.
“It is a huge victory,” said David Bentlin, president of the Prairie Pride Coalition. “Up until this moment it was still legal to discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation and gender identity in 28 of our states in the United States. So the Supreme Court ruling will be a huge improvement, particularly in those states where members of our LGBTQI+ community do not have any protections.”
Bentlin added: “At the same time, we as a community need to work hard for legislation that will ensure that we do not experience discrimination in other areas besides workplace protections because it is still legal to discriminate against people in a lot of states based on public accommodations. If a same-sex couple wants to have a reception at a wedding hall it is still perfectly legal in a lot of states to deny access so those sort of accommodations.”
“We’re thrilled by the decision,” said Jan Lancaster, who has hosted for the past two years a gay pride festival outside her bar, The Bistro, in downtown Bloomington. “I would have liked to have seen it be a unanimous decision, but we’ll take it.”
When Lancaster purchased the bar in 1993, it was Bloomington-Normal’s only gay bar. Lancaster decided to mark the bar’s 25th anniversary in 2018 by hosting the city’s first Downtown Pride Festival, also aimed at celebrating the city's diversity and inclusion of the LGBTQ community. The festival is taking a hiatus this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was a defeat not just for the employers, but also the Trump administration, which argued that the law's plain wording compelled a ruling for the employers. Justice Neil Gorsuch, a conservative appointee of President Donald Trump, concluded the opposite.
"An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex," Gorsuch wrote for the court. "Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids."
He was joined in the majority by Chief Justice John Roberts and the court's four liberal members. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's other Supreme Court pick, dissented, along with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.
"The Court tries to convince readers that it is merely enforcing the terms of the statute, but that is preposterous," Alito wrote in the dissent. "Even as understood today, the concept of discrimination because of 'sex' is different from discrimination because of 'sexual orientation' or 'gender identity.'"
Kavanaugh wrote in a separate dissent that the court was rewriting the law to include gender identity and sexual orientation, a job that belongs to Congress. Still, Kavanaugh said the decision represents an "important victory achieved today by gay and lesbian Americans."
The outcome is expected to have a big impact for the estimated 8.1 million LGBT workers across the country because most states don't protect them from workplace discrimination. An estimated 11.3 million LGBT people live in the U.S., according to the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school.
Gerald Bostock, a gay county government worker from Georgia whose lawsuit was one of three the Supreme Court decided Monday, said no one should should have to be "fearful of losing their job because of who they are, who they love or how they identify. And the justices have now made sure that we won't have to worry about that."
John Bursch, who argued the appeal from a Michigan funeral home owner against a fired transgender employee, said, "Americans must be able to rely on what the law says, and it is disappointing that a majority of the justices were unwilling to affirm that commonsense principle. Redefining 'sex' to mean 'gender identity' will create chaos and enormous unfairness for women and girls in athletics, women's shelters, and many other contexts."
Monday's decision is not likely to be the court's last word on a host of issues revolving around LGBT rights, Gorsuch noted.
Rights groups have said they will challenge the administration's effort to roll back anti-discrimination protections for transgender people in health care. Lawsuits are pending over transgender athletes' participation in school sporting events, and courts also are dealing with cases about sex-segregated bathrooms and locker rooms, a subject that the justices seemed concerned about during arguments in October.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court for now declined to get involved in an ongoing debate by citizens and in Congress over policing, rejecting cases Monday that would have allowed the justices to revisit when police can be held financially responsible for wrongdoing.
With protests over racism and police brutality continuing nationwide, the justices turned away more than half a dozen cases involving the legal doctrine known as qualified immunity, which the high court created more than 50 years ago. It shields officials, including police, from lawsuits for money as a result for things they do in the course of their job.
As a result of qualified immunity, even when a court finds that an official or officer has violated someone’s constitutional rights, they can still be protected from civil lawsuits seeking money. The Supreme Court has said that qualified immunity protects officials as long as their actions don’t violate clearly established law or constitutional rights which they should have known about.
The Supreme Court on Monday also passed up several challenges to federal and state gun control laws, over the dissent of two conservative justices.
Gun rights advocates hoped the court would expand the constitutional right to “keep and bear arms” beyond the home. Instead, the justices left in place restrictions on the right to carry weapons in public in Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey. They also declined to review Massachusetts’ ban on some semi-automatic firearms and large-capacity ammunition magazines, a California handgun control law and a half-century-old federal law banning interstate handgun sales.
Maria Nagle contributed reporting.
LOOK BACK: The Bistro's 25th anniversary Downtown Pride Festival
Stefanie Michaelis, Chris Wille, Dan Woodman
Brandy Young, Greg Cook
Tom Cullen, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, Greg Cook
Mitzi Wilson, Vicki Tilton
Jan Lancaster, Beck Goodman, Ronda Glenn, Heather Beehn
Marcie Stewart, Maria Roberts
Brad Glenn, Jonell Kehias
J. Balmer
Debby Anderson, Angela and Dan Yandel
Jeff Moore, Joel Stone, Jamie Mathy
Josh Crockett, Kim Larsen, Derek Lough
Shawn Latta, Matt Geske
Vikki Baptiste, Larry Carius
Dana Niswonger
RJ McCracken, Tom Smith, Heather Beehn
Jill Blair, Shayna Watchinski, Beth Crabtree, Gidget Schifeling, Nikita Richards, Lakeisha Purchase
Patrick Sheard, Jasmine Brown
Alysha Jackson, Foxy ShareAlike
Vivian Dejour
Tejas Jani, Dontae Latson
Julie and Steve Kubsch
Sharon ShareAlike
Kevin Pickett, Tyler McWhorter, Bethany Martin
Tim Strickfaden, Alex Clopeland
Katie Dorley, Jason Harris
Norma, Jenn and Gualberto Carillo
Erin Williams, Jen Cave
Tara Trefzger with Pamela and Jade
Dani, Emily and Amanda Hoffman
Sharon ShareAlike, Lauren Alexander
Congratulatory flowers
Ava ShareAlike
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.