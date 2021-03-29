Watch now: COVID-19 caseload continues its upward trend in McLean County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalization data for Region 2 didn't change from Sunday, with 101 people in the area reported by IDPH as hospitalized due to the virus; the region saw nine consecutive days where that figure increased.

In McLean County, 18 people are considered COVID patients, while 27 residents are hospitalized either in or out of the county because of the virus. Area hospitals reported 85% of intensive care unit beds and 83% of total beds as in-use Monday.

A COVID-19 update from IDPH said the state's "hospitalization metrics continue to trend upward," meaning Illinois "has not yet met the conditions to move to the Bridge Phase," a 28-day monitoring period in which officials would determine whether the state can fully reopen without capacity limits.

No additional deaths were reported.

Vaccine update