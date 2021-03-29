Watch now: COVID-19 caseload continues its upward trend in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Although the coronavirus test positivity rate for McLean County held steady over the weekend, the number of active cases continued its upward trajectory, according to new data from the Health Department.
MCHD reported 142 cases of COVID-19 since March 26, a figure that beats out every other weekend this month:
- On March 1, MCHD reported a weekend uptick of 75 COVID cases
- On March 8, MCHD reported 44 cases of COVID over the weekend
- On March 15, MCHD reported 64 new cases of COVID
- On March 22, MCHD reported a weekend total of 83 confirmed cases.
In total, there have been 15,410 cases of the virus in McLean County since the onset of the pandemic last year.
The county's test positivity rate remained at 4.9% as of Sunday. While that figure does represent a significant increase that happened over an 11-day period, McLean's positivity rate isn't the highest in the 20-county coronavirus region being monitored by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The most recent data available from IDPH puts Peoria County at a 8.9% test positivity rate, with Woodford County following at 7.6%, Fulton at 6.5%, and Tazewell at 5.5, Kendall at 5.4% and Mercer at 5.2% before McLean County.
Hospitalization data for Region 2 didn't change from Sunday, with 101 people in the area reported by IDPH as hospitalized due to the virus; the region saw nine consecutive days where that figure increased.
In McLean County, 18 people are considered COVID patients, while 27 residents are hospitalized either in or out of the county because of the virus. Area hospitals reported 85% of intensive care unit beds and 83% of total beds as in-use Monday.
A COVID-19 update from IDPH said the state's "hospitalization metrics continue to trend upward," meaning Illinois "has not yet met the conditions to move to the Bridge Phase," a 28-day monitoring period in which officials would determine whether the state can fully reopen without capacity limits.
No additional deaths were reported.
Vaccine update
Although McLean County is nearing the 70,000-mark of administered vaccines (69,202 as of early Monday), it continues to trail those it neighbors in the percentage of people who have been fully-vaccinated.
Around 23,300 people have received both shots, or about 13.4% of the overall population.
Tazewell County is currently at 18.8%, Woodford at 19.1%, Ford at 19.4%, and DeWitt 17.4%. Peoria County is at 20.3%.
On Monday, restaurant workers, construction workers and religious leaders became eligible for the COVID vaccine ahead of universal eligibility beginning April 12.