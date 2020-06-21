× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — When COVID-19 pulled the plug on Illinois gambling, it took away a reliable source of money for municipalities.

Consider this: Normal’s 2019 share of the video gambling terminal tax revenue was $243,902, up $26,535 from the previous year. Bloomington raked in $807,547 last year, up from $795,122 in 2018.

That money stream was cut off in mid-March, and it will take months before the full impact is known.

“It is difficult to project the full loss until the machines are turned back on,” said Nora Dukowitz, spokeswoman for Bloomington. “The city for all general fund revenues has a plan to lower expenditures by delaying or cancelling some capital projects and equipment purchases. In addition, the city may use fund balance if necessary.”

Bloomington has consistently placed on the Illinois Gaming Board’s list of top 10 video gambling cities, coming in at seven in 2018. Prior to all gaming terminals shutting down, state monthly reports show Bloomington brought in $187,695 in video gambling terminal tax revenue between January and March.

Due to the pandemic, the city has lost revenue for half of March and all of April, May and June. There are 55 businesses within the city with gambling machines, accounting for 255 terminals.

As of March, Normal has 14 businesses accounting for 73 gaming terminals.

The town is currently projecting a 13% drop in video gaming terminal tax revenue for the entire fiscal year, said City Manager Pam Reece. While gaming tax revenue is considered a minor revenue source, it is still included in the town’s COVID analysis.

Normal is estimating a total $10.4 million drop for fiscal year 2020-21, and the town is addressing this loss through a number of budget adjustments, including reducing or eliminating certain transfers, reducing part-time and seasonal positions, delaying some capital projects as well as various operating, maintenance and equipment needs, said Reece.

Under the rules established when video gaming was legalized, there's a 30% tax on net terminal income, or the amount gambled minus what is paid out, with 25% going to the state and 5% going to the municipality. The rest is split evenly between the businesses hosting the gambling and machine operators.

And it's big dollars. Statewide, $97.6 billion was played on Illinois video gaming machines from January 2012 to March 2019, according to state data. Decatur has collected more than $7.6 million in video gambling revenue since 2012, when it became legal in Illinois.

'We've worked very hard'

It also can be a crucial source of money for the businesses, restaurants fraternal organizations that have the machines.

In Clinton, where 65 gaming terminals generated $157,702 in video gambling terminal tax revenue last year, video gambling made up about 25% of monthly revenue for Stone's End Bar & Grill, a neighborhood tavern with a backyard patio and big screen TVs inside.

When COVID-19 happened, they qualified for a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan, used to keep their 10 employees on the payroll.

“We’ve worked very hard to assemble the staff that we have here and I didn’t want to take a chance on losing any of the people that we had working for us,” owner Lance Schmid said.

The restaurant also doubles as an event space, Abigail’s Banquet Hall, but they lost over $3,000 in cancellations. Schmid said that the spring is an especially busy time of year for the restaurant and bar industry because many people like to travel during the summer.

Mike Hill, owner of Maguire’s Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington, said “there were a lot of months where video gaming helped pay for the utility."

Like many restaurants and bars, Maguire’s offers attractions such as video gaming terminals and darts, but for people who like to gamble, they may stay and order a drink or food while playing. It is impossible for the restaurant to calculate how much revenue it has lost between the gaming terminals being closed and losing out on those regulars who visit for the games, but also buy drinks and food.

“That’s just a very consistent form of revenue and it’s gone from that to absolutely zero,” said Joe Whitaker, who has worked as a bartender at Maguire’s for eight years. “We have quite a few regulars specifically on the machines, and I’ve seen about half of them. The other half, you know, they’ve been nonexistent.”

Maguire’s was able to supplement some of their loss of income through carryout or curbside pickup, but others, like Gill Street Sports Bar & Restaurant in Bloomington were forced to close during its busiest time of the year.

“It’s a very significant amount of revenue that we’re losing on the video gaming side,” said Scott Brown, managing partner and co-owner of Gill Street. “It’s had a huge negative impact on our business. We would not survive on delivery or carryout.”

Gill Street laid off all 35 of its employees on March 15 when the restaurants closed, but was able to bring back all employees for carryout operation on May 15 after receiving a Small Business Administration loan. On May 29, they opened a large patio for outdoor dining, which Brown said he is grateful for.

Truck stops also are grappling with a sudden loss of gambling revenue.

“In our truck stops, you have a lot of people that are passing through from other states and the country that stop and play games,” said Pete Pontius, director of loss prevention and compliance with B & B Amusement of Illinois, which supplies gaming terminals to large corporate gas stations, such as the Pilot in Bloomington, Loves in Leroy and other truck stops.

“That’s a tremendous amount of revenue that goes to their locations,” he said.

Terminal suppliers are formulating a plan to present to the Illinois Gaming Board, which will include safety precautions for when terminals are allowed to reopen. The safety guidelines will include providing a barrier between terminals, social distancing and moving terminals, providing personal protective equipment to gamblers and increasing sanitation.

Reopening plans

The state's 10 casinos also have been hurting by the shutdown, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered to contain the coronavirus.

Since riverboat gambling was legalized in 1990, the casinos have become a lucrative source of tax money for state and municipal coffers. In February, the last full month that venues operated, adjusted gross receipts topped more than $102 million, with $15.5 million going to the state and municipalities getting $5.9 million.

In Peoria, Par-A-Dice employees were paid in full during the first month of the casino’s closing on March 15, but the majority of employees were placed on unpaid furlough since April 11, said David Strow, spokesman for Boyd Gaming Corporation. The company has continued to pay all employees’ insurance premiums in full since the furlough began and will do so through July 31.

The shutdown came at an especially challenging time for Illinois, which legalized sports betting last summer. The Illinois Gaming Board in March approved Rivers Casino in Des Plaines to begin taking sports bets, shortly before the NCAA March Madness tournament. The tournament ended up being sidelined by COVID-19 and the venues were shuttered.

Under Pritzker's May 29 Disaster Proclamation, the Illinois Gaming Board is developing reopening protocols for casinos and gaming parlors as soon as June 26.

Terminals will have to be 6 feet apart with a partition between. And gaming areas, including terminals, will have to be sanitized regularly. There also will be capacity limits, among many other requirements.

Terminal suppliers are formulating a plan to present to the gaming board, which will include safety precautions for when terminals are allowed to reopen. The safety guidelines will include providing a barrier between terminals, social distancing and moving terminals, providing personal protective equipment to gamblers and increasing sanitation, said Pete Pontius, director of loss prevention and compliance with B & B Amusement of Illinois, which supplies gaming terminals to large corporate gas stations, such as the Pilot in Bloomington, Loves in Leroy and other truck stops.

“Nobody has had to deal with this before,” said Pontius. “It’s very similar to when we first started gaming eight years ago. There’s not really a construction manual for this type of thing.”

He said the industry is grappling with the sudden shift.

"In our truck stops, you have a lot of people that are passing through from other states and the country that stop and play games," he said. "That's a tremendous amount of revenue that goes to their locations," he said.

Schmid, the Clinton bar owner, said reopening can't come soon enough.

“I understand we want everyone to be safe and I want to comply with what we can to make sure our customers and employees are safe. The timing has just been awful because now we are going to reopen when it is slow and it is going to be very difficult for small businesses to make up for that. A lot of us might not make it.”

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

