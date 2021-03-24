Watch now: COVID-19 test positivity, hospitalization on the rise again in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — For the seventh day, Region 2 — the coronavirus region that spans a 20-county area, including McLean County — has seen an increase in the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Locally, the McLean County Health Department reported one additional person has been hospitalized in-county with the virus; 24 McLean residents are reported as in either local or other hospitals because of COVID. Area hospitals said 82% of all total beds are filled, with intensive care unit beds filled at 65% capacity.

IDPH data shows there are 94 patients with COVID hospitalized throughout Region 2.

Also Wednesday, MCHD reported another uptick in the county's test positivity rate: As of Tuesday, the rolling seven-day rate is at 4.2%, the first time the figure has been that high since February.

Another 38 cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the overall case total to 15,164 since last year.

No additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

Vaccine update

More than 59,000 people in McLean County have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.