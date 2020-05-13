Watch now: COVID-19 testing site in McLean County to remain open through May 22

BLOOMINGTON — The COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds will remain open though May 22, Illinois Department of Public Health said Wednesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, no additional McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight more have recovered, McLean County Health Department reported Wednesday afternoon.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) had said on Monday that the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, would close at 5 p.m. Thursday because the site had been under-utilized.
But in an email to The Pantagraph on Wednesday afternoon, IDPH reported that the site would now remain open through May 22.
On Tuesday, 250 were tested at the site, bringing the total number of people tested there since March 28 to 4,900, IDPH said Wednesday.
The health department's tally of the number of people from McLean County who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19 remained 127 on Wednesday.
Of the 127, 101 have recovered, 17 are at home in isolation and six are hospitalized, the health department said. The department reported earlier this spring that three people had died as a result of the virus.
The 127 cases include five residents and two staff people of Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington, said Dion McNeal, the county communications specialist.
Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor, said earlier this week that two of the residents were hospitalized in good condition and three are isolated in their rooms.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, expressed disappointment Wednesday about the state's decision to close the COVID-19 drive-through testing site earlier than planned. That testing site will be relocated to Peoria.
In an email to The Pantagraph on Tuesday, IDPH said that while the site provided a valuable service, it was under-utilized, averaging 103 tests per day, while the facility was capable of administering 250 tests a day.
"With the opening of additional COVID-19 testing services in the Bloomington-Normal area, a decision was made by the Illinois Department of Public Health, in conjunction with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, to petition the federal government to relocate these services," IDPH said.
But in an email response to The Pantagraph, Davis spokeswoman Ashley Phelps said "We were disappointed in the lack of communication about the state's decision to move the site. Reps. Davis and (Darin) LaHood fought to ensure funding continued but we were not consulted about moving the location. Reps. Davis and LaHood and Senators (Dick) Durbin and (Tammy) Duckworth were just on the phone with local hospitals and many of them spoke about the need for testing and also about opening up their hospitals for elective surgeries.
"This is something Davis has worked with the CDC to change the guidance so people could get tested in order to qualify for these critical surgeries and other procedures," Phelps said. "All of our offices are focused on the same goal of increased testing and it would be best if the state could communicate with us before decisions like this are made."
LaHood spokesman John Rauber said "The Department of Health and Human Services and the federal government had always intended to keep the McLean County site open and support and fund it through May. We were informed, however, that the state and IDPH made the decision that they wanted to move the testing site to a new location in Peoria.
"The federal government will continue to provide support to the new site in Peoria and it will continue to serve Central Illinois, administering tests to those in need," Rauber said.
A list of other testing sites may be found at http://dph.illinois.gov/testing.
LaHood, R-Dunlap, and Davis were at the testing site on April 9 to announce that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services would continue to support the McLean County Fairgrounds site through May 31, with support of IDPH, Illinois National Guard and other partners.
In McLean County, the age range with the largest number of cases (27) are people in their 20s.
Eligible for testing at the McLean County site is anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), providing the person can complete the nasal self-swab test. Also eligible is anyone with a risk factor, such as having contact with someone who tested positive or anyone with a compromised immune system or serious chronic medical condition.
Also eligible are people with or without symptoms who work in a health care or correctional facility, are first responders, or are critical infrastructure workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, child care and sanitation.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.