Watch now: COVID cases increase across Central Illinois

"The response to COVID-19 is a community effort," McKnight said. "It will take all of us working together to move McLean County forward. It is vital that we all keep pressing on and prioritizing public health prevention practices; taking personal responsibility and using the best judgment to make choices to keep ourselves and others safe."

"Washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings are simple measures we can all take to keep the community safe and show that we care," McKnight said.

Of the 101,500 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.4% have come back positive, unchanged from Friday.

Thirty-eight county residents have died of the virus since March, including five last week. No additional deaths were reported Monday.

Twelve McLean County residents were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, two fewer than on Friday. None were in intensive care.