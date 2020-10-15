Watch now: COVID numbers spike statewide, subside in McLean County

The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.3%, McKnight said. That compares with 4.9% on Wednesday.

Of more than 86,200 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, compared with 4.4% on Wednesday.

Illinois State University reported that 32 students had confirmed cases out of 1,347 tests on campus in the previous seven days, a positivity rate of 2.4%.

Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, the university has had 1,394 positive results out of 12,715 student-tests. That leads to a cumulative positivity rate of 10.9%, compared with 11.3% the day before.

ISU also reported that 1,358 students have recovered from the virus.

Testing, flu vaccines

There were 550 people tested Wednesday at the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.

That testing site, at 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.