Watch now: COVID numbers spike statewide, subside in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — On the same day that the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the state's highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases — 4,015 — McLean County Health Department reported only three new cases of the virus.
But the news wasn't encouraging for several other Central Illinois counties.
Woodford County Health Department reported two new COVID-related deaths — a woman in her 90s with co-morbidities (having more than one chronic disease or condition) and who was a resident of a long-term care facility and a woman in her 60s with co-morbidities.
That brought to 11 the number of COVID fatalities in Woodford County.
That county's health department also reported 41 new COVID cases, bringing Woodford's total to 546. One reason for the large increase is because of a delay in lab reporting results, the health department said.
Tazewell County reported 33 new cases, bringing that county's total to 2,260.
State health officials reported that a Tazewell County woman in her 70s had died but Sara Sparkman, of that county's health department, said "this death is not in our database at this time."
IDPH also reported an additional death in McLean County but county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that death earlier this week.
LaSalle County Health Department also reported 33 new cases, bringing that county's total to 2,076.
Statewide data
In addition to 4,015 new COVID cases statewide, IDPH reported 53 additional deaths, bringing the state's case total to 331,620 and death count to 9,127.
The state's seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the previous week was 4.9%, up from 4.6% the day before. As of Wednesday night, 1,932 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID, with 388 in intensive care, IDPH said.
State health officials noted that a larger number of new cases was reported Sept. 4, but said it included multiple days of results because of a data backlog being cleared.
While the high case count was in part due to increased testing output with 67,016 results reported over the previous 24 hours, the one-day positivity rate of 6% was the highest it’s been since early September. The rolling average positivity rate has increased for 11 straight days and hit its highest point since June 7.
McLean County
In McLean County, McKnight warned against reading too much into McLean County's case number increasing by the comparatively low number of three.
"We don't read as much into daily numbers," McKnight told The Pantagraph. "They can fluctuate from day to day. We look at that seven-day positivity rate."
"We want the community to continue to do what it's been doing and not take this virus lightly," McKnight said.
The three new cases reported on Thursday follow 44 on Wednesday. So far this week, 206 people have been diagnosed with the virus. The county total is 3,747 since March 19.
Twenty-five additional people have recovered from the virus since Wednesday as McKnight reported that 3,424 are out of isolation.
McKnight said 281 county residents remained in isolation on Thursday, 23 fewer than on Wednesday.
Twelve people are hospitalized with the virus, one more than on Wednesday, but none are in intensive care, McKnight said.
Thirty county residents have died of the virus. The three most recent deaths were reported on Tuesday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of tests of county residents that have come back positive in the previous week, was 4.3%, McKnight said. That compares with 4.9% on Wednesday.
Of more than 86,200 tests of McLean County residents since March, 4.3% have come back positive, compared with 4.4% on Wednesday.
Illinois State University reported that 32 students had confirmed cases out of 1,347 tests on campus in the previous seven days, a positivity rate of 2.4%.
Since testing began on campus on Aug. 17, the university has had 1,394 positive results out of 12,715 student-tests. That leads to a cumulative positivity rate of 10.9%, compared with 11.3% the day before.
ISU also reported that 1,358 students have recovered from the virus.
Testing, flu vaccines
There were 550 people tested Wednesday at the COVID-19 testing site operated by Reditus Laboratories at the McLean County Fairgrounds, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
That testing site, at 1106 Interstate Drive in Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
"Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this flu season to protect yourself, your family and your community," McKnight said. "A flu vaccine can also help reduce the burden on our health care systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients."
Influenza and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses but they are caused by different viruses, McKnight said.
"COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses. Because some symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis," McKnight said.
She advised that people keep themselves and others safe by avoiding large gatherings, staying home when they are sick, washing hands often with soap and water, avoiding close contact with sick people, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a face covering when they can't maintain social distance when in public and when around people outside their household and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this story.
