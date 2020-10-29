Watch now: COVID restrictions 'going to hurt,' says Logan County business owners

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

'We're complying'

Pritzker, who has weathered criticism this week from the bars and restaurants that lose business under the rules, went public in Chicago Thursday to showcase his release of $94 million in grant funding for businesses and communities struck by the pandemic. He said there's $19.5 million for bars and restaurants specifically.

In all, Pritzker said the money will be distributed to more than 1,200 business and 163 communities that requested reimbursements of their emergency costs.

But Marci Eads, co-owner of Mama’s Arcade Café in Lincoln, said the additional restrictions are unfair.

“My first thought is I don’t really find it necessarily fair that we get lumped in with bars and that kind of thing. We’re a small diner and we’re following all the protocols and all of the rules," she said Thursday. "We’re complying with everything, I just don’t understand why they can’t separate the bar and restaurant issues.”

Eads said she's worries what will come next.

"It feels like we’re just going to be shut down and be done," she said. "We’re not going to be able to reopen at full capacity; we’re not going to be able to survive.”