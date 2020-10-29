Watch now: COVID restrictions 'going to hurt,' says Logan County business owners

BLOOMINGTON — A region stretching from Logan County through Springfield to the Mississippi River on Thursday became the latest to face new restrictions because of rising COVID case numbers. Business owners still recovering from measures put in place last spring say they're worried about the long-term impact.
“It’s going to hurt," said Martin Leon, owner of the Lincoln restaurant El Mazatlan. "When we first shut down, the first couple months we struggled with to-go orders because there weren’t a lot of people ordering from us. When we opened back up, business improved significantly. When days are cold, we feel that people don’t get out as much because people are afraid to go inside the restaurant.”
The restrictions for Region 3 southwest of McLean County prohibit indoor bar and restaurant service, closes those establishments at 11 p.m. and limits the size of gatherings to 25 people or 25% of a room’s capacity.
It is the ninth of 11 COVID-19 monitoring areas to be placed under “resurgence mitigations” to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The region has had a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 8% or above for three straight days, beyond the threshold set by the state. The rate was 8.8% on Thursday. The restrictions are lifted when rates improve.
“Something has got to give, and these mitigations aim to cut down on those high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in an area once again ...," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, at a press conference. "When every single metric in every single corner of the state is trending poorly, we have to take meaningful action to keep our people safe.”
The mitigations do not apply to schools or polling places.
Logan County Health Department Administrator Don Cavi said the goal is to "make sure that everybody uses common sense and follows through accordingly. Hopefully this will be temporary and we can get through this phase here fairly soon."
Bloomington-Normal region remains off list
The Region 3 rules will kick in 12:01 a.m. on Sunday. The area includes Hancock, Adams, Pike, Calhoun, Jersey, Greene, Scott, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, Morgan, Macoupin, Montgomery, Christian, Sangamon, Logan, Menard, and Mason counties.
The designation is the first time a Central Illinois region has had restrictions in place. The regional approach was adopted after Illinois instituted closures of non-essential businesses and other activities last spring.
The two sections still resisting crackdowns are Region 2, including Rock Island, Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Pontiac, and Region 6, with Decatur, Champaign-Urbana, Danville and Charleston. But cases there are also increasing.
On Thursday, a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility was McLean County's 37th coronavirus-related death.
Nineteen new cases of the coronavirus also were reported in McLean County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,270. There were nine people hospitalized, none of whom were in intensive care; 352 people isolating at home; and 3,872 people were considered recovered.
Other local data released by health departments Thursday shows:
- A woman in her 70s with COVID has died in Ford County, where there have been 15 deaths.
- 32 new cases in Tazewell County, where a man in his 70s and man in his 90s at Timber Creek Rehab and Health Care in Pekin with COVID have died.
- 16 new cases in Livingston County and 11 inmates at Pontiac Correctional Center have tested positive. A woman in her 70s with COVID also died.
- The LaSalle County Health Department was notified of two women with COVID who died — one in her 80s and the other in her 90s — as well as 30 new cases. That county has had 68 deaths and 2,577 cases, with 1,859 recovering.
Meanwhile, in Logan County, the total number of confirmed positive cases was at 637 Thursday, including 549 people who have recovered, 83 active cases and five fatalities.
Since the pandemic moved into Illinois in March, 9,675 people with COVID have died. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 6,363 infections on Thursday, with 56 additional deaths.
'We're complying'
Pritzker, who has weathered criticism this week from the bars and restaurants that lose business under the rules, went public in Chicago Thursday to showcase his release of $94 million in grant funding for businesses and communities struck by the pandemic. He said there's $19.5 million for bars and restaurants specifically.
In all, Pritzker said the money will be distributed to more than 1,200 business and 163 communities that requested reimbursements of their emergency costs.
But Marci Eads, co-owner of Mama’s Arcade Café in Lincoln, said the additional restrictions are unfair.
“My first thought is I don’t really find it necessarily fair that we get lumped in with bars and that kind of thing. We’re a small diner and we’re following all the protocols and all of the rules," she said Thursday. "We’re complying with everything, I just don’t understand why they can’t separate the bar and restaurant issues.”
Eads said she's worries what will come next.
"It feels like we’re just going to be shut down and be done," she said. "We’re not going to be able to reopen at full capacity; we’re not going to be able to survive.”
Adam Antunez, manager with Daphne’s Family Restaurant in Lincoln, questioned the timing.
“I think it’s nonsense before all of the elections. It’s going to hurt a lot more other businesses, smaller ones," he said.
Said Antunez: “I think it’s unfair for him to use the authority to close everyone down. We’re planning on staying open until either the health department tells us to shut down or we’re going to get lawyers to go after him.”
Cavi said the department has received some complaints about restaurants not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, but have not had any major issues. If the department continues to receive complaints about particular restaurants not complying, they can pursue issuing warning letters and then suspend licenses if the issue persists.
He said the county numbers are better than the region, "but we have to act as a region"
“The sooner that we can get everybody to comply, not only as a county, but as a region, the quicker we can get back on our feet again," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
