Watch now: COVID testing site extension gives McLean County more time to expand testing capacity

During the Board of Health meeting, some board members expressed concerns about the Staged Implementation Plan for the Heart of Illinois Sub-Region.

The plan — developed by the mayor of Peoria, Peoria County Board chairman and the administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department — asks the governor to create an 11-county Heart of Illinois Sub-Region, which could result in those counties "reopening" sooner than the larger North-Central Region established by the governor last week.

Board of Health members, following lengthy discussion, agreed that after McKnight meets Thursday with administrators of the 10 other counties' health departments, board President Carla Pohl will prepare a summary comparing the governor's Restore Illinois plan with the Heart of Illinois plan. Then the board will take a position on the plan at a special meeting.

The Heart of Illinois plan calls for separating out Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark, McLean, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam and LaSalle counties from the governor's North-Central Region, which includes the northwest quadrant of Illinois, with McLean at the southeast corner.