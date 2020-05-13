Watch now: COVID testing site extension gives McLean County more time to expand testing capacity

BLOOMINGTON — With the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds open through May 22, local and state officials have additional time to work on expanding testing capacity in McLean County, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
"We're thankful that this resource will remain available for our county and surrounding counties," McKnight said in a statement.
"We always knew that this site wouldn't be a permanent fixture in the community," McKnight said following Wednesday night's county Board of Health meeting.
But community leaders were concerned after Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed earlier this week that the site — originally scheduled to remain open through the end of the month — would close at 5 p.m. Thursday. IDPH said Wednesday the site at 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, would remain open through May 22.
The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily or until the daily maximum of 250 tests is reached.
During the Board of Health meeting, some board members expressed concerns about the Staged Implementation Plan for the Heart of Illinois Sub-Region.
The plan — developed by the mayor of Peoria, Peoria County Board chairman and the administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department — asks the governor to create an 11-county Heart of Illinois Sub-Region, which could result in those counties "reopening" sooner than the larger North-Central Region established by the governor last week.
Board of Health members, following lengthy discussion, agreed that after McKnight meets Thursday with administrators of the 10 other counties' health departments, board President Carla Pohl will prepare a summary comparing the governor's Restore Illinois plan with the Heart of Illinois plan. Then the board will take a position on the plan at a special meeting.
The Heart of Illinois plan calls for separating out Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark, McLean, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam and LaSalle counties from the governor's North-Central Region, which includes the northwest quadrant of Illinois, with McLean at the southeast corner.
The governor's plan splits the state into four regions, allowing each to slowly reopen based on several factors, including COVID-19 infection rates and available hospital beds. The Heart of Illinois plan indicates that an 11-county sub-region could open sooner because the area benefits from high levels of medical services per capita and sufficient surge capacity to manage an increase in COVID-10 cases.
But McKnight and board members Susan Schafer and Hannah Eisner said they were concerned that the Heart of Illinois plan would increase COVID-related data management and enforcement responsibilities for health departments. Some of that work now is done by the state.
Metrics called for in the plan would require that McLean County has a testing site open, Schafer said. But McLean County's site will close after May 22 while Peoria has four testing sites and soon will have five, she said.
"I'm a proponent of slow and careful" reopening, said board member Dr. Alan Ginzburg.
If the governor says no to the plan and the 11 counties go forward, there could be legal ramifications, Schafer said.
"I have serious concerns about that," said Jessica Woods, McLean County civil division first assistant state's attorney.
"I feel badly for the businesses that have been derailed at this time but we also have to work logically," Eisner said.
