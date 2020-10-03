Watch now: Decatur community responds in overwhelming fashion to feed those in need

The auction worked out so well, she said, that the school might decide to make it an annual event.

United Way Executive Director Debra Bogle accepted donations as people drove past the WSOY stage and sound system. “We’ve had a steady stream of cars come through throughout the day, but without the food, it looks different, it feels different,” she said. “It’s exciting at the same time. We hear the numbers coming in.”

Bogle has witnessed the community coming together during important events, such as the food drive. “There’s no way we could do any of this without every single person participating,” she said.

According to Bogle, this year’s event is one of the most important food drives. “We see the need in the community, not just with food, but with rent, mortgage, medication,” she said. “Whatever we can do to help alleviate some of that, this is one of the easy ways we can help.”

This year, the organizers have partnered with Central Illinois Food Bank, which can buy a pound of food for 19 cents, so every dollar is worth a little more than five pounds of food.