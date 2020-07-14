Watch now: DeWitt County approves wind farm proposal

One change from the April 2019 vote was the absence of board member Cole Ritter, whose abstention because of a conflict of interest had essentially counted as a "no" vote. On Tuesday, he was not present and could not be reached for comment. Ritter lives in the district where the project is planned.

None of the remaining 11 board members changed from the positions they took in last year's vote.

About 250 people attended the meeting, including many who opposed the project.

“It has made clear that a non-participating owner’s rights will be violated with this project,” said Andrea Rhoades, who has led an organized effort against the project.

Don Waddell, also of rural DeWitt County, said he is concerned about radar from the National Weather Service. Weather service meteorologists have said that the massive size of the turbines and the wind they generate can create interference on nearby Doppler radar, which could display something that looks like rain or a storm in error.