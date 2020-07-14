Watch now: DeWitt County considering wind farm approval

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON — The DeWitt County Board is considering a special use permit to allow the county’s first wind farm to build in three northwestern townships near Waynesville and Wapella.

The board held a special meeting on the Square in downtown Clinton. A decision had not been reached at press time. Visit pantagraph.com for full coverage and video of the meeting.

If approved, Tradewind Energy will move forward with plans to build up to 66 towers no higher than 599 feet for the Alta Farms II project. Construction could begin later this year.

In April 2019, the board rejected Tradewind Energy’s first application, after board members criticized it for not being complete and having too many unanswered questions.

“Tonight is the accumulation of a long process that began back in August of 2019,” said Tom Swierczewski, lead developer of the project. “It included many nights of meetings and discussions with the Regional Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals. It included 17 nights and testimony from over 200 people.

"Everyone’s voice has been heard and all of the questions have been answered. This application meets all six of the necessary requirements for the special use permit.”