Watch now: Different feel for Halloween, maybe, but "spirit" is still there

BLOOMINGTON — For Easton Van Hoveln, there was no question about what his costume was going to be this year.
With help from his mom, Amber, the 10-year-old from Kappa took some balloons and made a costume of a COVID-19 coronavirus.
“I wanted to have people be aware about it and what it can do,” he said while visiting the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington where volunteers were handing out treats to trick-or-treating youngsters.
The mansion was a popular site early Saturday evening because of the uncertainty of the annual tradition of trick-or-treating.
“There isn’t a lot to do as far as trick-or-treating this year,” Amber said. “You just don’t know where to go and so we thought this was a good idea. I was worried we wouldn’t be able to get to go anywhere and he really wanted to show his costume and make people aware of the coronavirus. This is perfect.”
In Normal, families turned to the Children’s Discovery Museum in uptown Normal for Halloween Hoopla 2020 Style.
Kathyrn Bent and her family have been coming to the annual Halloween party at the museum since her son, Theodore, now 3 years old, was born.
“We were just really excited they were able to do it safely and following regulations because it is a tradition for us,” she said.
The pandemic kept many families from trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods, but Bent said she has noticed that families are making Halloween fun despite that.
“There are several precautions you have to take, but I think the spirit is still there and that is what matters,” she said.
Normally the event is one night with about 300 people showing up, said museum director Beth Whisman.
“We were a little worried we wouldn’t be able to make it happen, but we took appointments, split them into six different groups, make sure there is good social distancing and we made it work,” she said.
Noah Reeser, 8, was dressed up as Dengi, a character from World of Warcraft, and was visiting the mansion with his mother, Emilie, of Bloomington.
“We aren’t really sure what to do this year, because everything is so different,” Emilie said. “So, my mother loves the mansion and we wanted to go where there were people.”
Two-year-old Kathyrn Turner is fascinated by the mansion, and she always looks at it while on her way to her babysitter’s, said her father, Michael. So the trick-or-treat opportunity was perfect.
“She gets to dress up, get some candy and be here at the mansion, so it’s a big day for her,” he said.
Fewer families were out trick-or-treating, but the coronavirus didn't stop Lauren Reed of Bloomington taking out her two sons, Tyler, 5, and Shaun, 7.
"It's different this year and we are only going to houses we know, and only those that have the porch light on and look like they want trick-or-treaters," she said. "I tried to contact everybody, but that got to be too much of a struggle, so we are playing it by ear. But other than that, it now feels like somewhat of a normal Halloween."
