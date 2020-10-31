Watch now: Different feel for Halloween, maybe, but "spirit" is still there

Kathyrn Bent and her family have been coming to the annual Halloween party at the museum since her son, Theodore, now 3 years old, was born.

“We were just really excited they were able to do it safely and following regulations because it is a tradition for us,” she said.

The pandemic kept many families from trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods, but Bent said she has noticed that families are making Halloween fun despite that.

“There are several precautions you have to take, but I think the spirit is still there and that is what matters,” she said.

Normally the event is one night with about 300 people showing up, said museum director Beth Whisman.

“We were a little worried we wouldn’t be able to make it happen, but we took appointments, split them into six different groups, make sure there is good social distancing and we made it work,” she said.

Noah Reeser, 8, was dressed up as Dengi, a character from World of Warcraft, and was visiting the mansion with his mother, Emilie, of Bloomington.