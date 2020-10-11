Watch now: Don't waste autumn sunshine; take a fall hike near Funks Grove

“The drought is going to hurt it. If we get some rain, the colors might be a little more vibrant,” said Kelly Allsup, horticulture educator with the University of Illinois Extension.

Fall colors are only one of the attractions of an autumn hike.

“This is migration season for birds. We see the geese and the ducks and the warblers that come through, making the season unique,” said Myers, who noted that the songbirds become easier to see as trees lose their leaves.

In the herb garden, near the mural on the corn crib, most of the plants have dried, but that just made the deep purple of the New England aster plants stand out even more. Bees and butterflies flitted from flower to flower.

Myers searched a nearby dill plant and quickly found a black swallowtail caterpillar.

Allsup said, “When I think about fall, I think about fall colors but I also think about berries. … I’m fascinated by berries. Some shrubs have some really gorgeous berries.”

The berries are important food sources for birds and other wildlife.

Among shrubs recommends planting, for their beauty and for the wildlife, include fothergilla, blackhaw viburnum and eastern wahoo. And that’s not all.