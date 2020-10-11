Watch now: Don't waste autumn sunshine; take a fall hike near Funks Grove

FUNKS GROVE – There are many places to see fall colors, even looking out your own windows.
But, as author Nathanial Hawthorne said, “I cannot endure to waste anything as precious as autumn sunshine by staying in the house.”
A good place to immerse yourself in autumn’s splendor is Sugar Grove Nature Center, near Funks Grove.
From Bloomington, take Interstate 55 to the Shirley exit and go south to Funks Grove, then follow the signs to the nature center. From the south, take Interstate 55 to the McLean exit and follow Old Route 66 to Funks Grove.
Unfortunately, the nature center building is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the trails and Imagination Grove are still open to the public.
“We are in a grove of maple trees. Maples are often real colorful,” said Mariah Myers, an environmental educator at the center. “As you drive to the nature center, you’re surrounded by these trees and the color can be spectacular.”
Maples also are one of the earliest trees to change colors. Their brilliant gold stands out, even on cloudy days. Sweet gums, which show multiple colors, are changing now, too. Tupelo and oaks change later.
“The drought is going to hurt it. If we get some rain, the colors might be a little more vibrant,” said Kelly Allsup, horticulture educator with the University of Illinois Extension.
Fall colors are only one of the attractions of an autumn hike.
“This is migration season for birds. We see the geese and the ducks and the warblers that come through, making the season unique,” said Myers, who noted that the songbirds become easier to see as trees lose their leaves.
In the herb garden, near the mural on the corn crib, most of the plants have dried, but that just made the deep purple of the New England aster plants stand out even more. Bees and butterflies flitted from flower to flower.
Myers searched a nearby dill plant and quickly found a black swallowtail caterpillar.
Allsup said, “When I think about fall, I think about fall colors but I also think about berries. … I’m fascinated by berries. Some shrubs have some really gorgeous berries.”
The berries are important food sources for birds and other wildlife.
Among shrubs recommends planting, for their beauty and for the wildlife, include fothergilla, blackhaw viburnum and eastern wahoo. And that’s not all.
“Virginia sweetspire has this really gorgeous fall color,” she said. “American beautyberry provides the most vibrant purple berries right now.”
This is the time to plant shrubs, said Allsup, who added that it is important to give them the equivalent of an inch of water each week until the ground freezes.
You can access trails at Sugar Grove Nature Center from the paved parking lot by the building or park in the first parking area you reach on your drive and hike the Thaddeus Stubblefield Grove Nature Preserve.
For more information on Sugar Grove Nature Center and the programs it is continuing to offer, in person and online, check its Facebook page.
For ideas on where to see fall colors statewide and learn how they are progressing, click on “Fall Color Report” at enjoyillinois.com.
For McLean County, go to mcplan.org/projects-and-programs/greenways and click on “explore” and then “storymap.”
Another source of ideas is parklandsfoundation.org. Click on “our preserves.”
Wherever you go, keep in mind that archery season is in progress for deer.
