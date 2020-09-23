 Skip to main content
Watch now: Downtown Bloomington arrest not related to Breonna Taylor protest, police say
Breonna Taylor protest

Residents protest the decision of a Kentucky grand jury not to file charges against officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor. 

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

6:30 p.m. UPDATE:

An arrest in downtown Bloomington that attracted a crowd of demonstrators on Wednesday evening was not related to a protest occurring nearby, police said. 

People had gathered outside the McLean County Museum of History to express frustration with a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge Louisville police officers with killing Breonna Taylor. 

The crowd walked down East and Washington Streets after police initiated a traffic stop and took a person into custody. 

In response to questions from The Pantagraph, Bloomington police clarified that the arrest was unrelated to the protest.

Sgt. Aaron Veerman said the person who was arrested hit a city bus shortly before being pulled over by police. The person, who was not believed to have been involved with the demonstration, was taken into custody because he drove away after hitting the vehicle, Veerman said.

Damage to the bus was not immediately known, and police were still investigating, Veerman said. The man's vehicle was towed from the area. 

5:30 p.m. BLOOMINGTON — People are gathering in downtown Bloomington to express frustration with a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge Louisville police officers with killing Breonna Taylor. 

Pantagraph journalists are at the event, which began shortly after 5 p.m. This story will be updated. 

Taylor, 26, was shot to death during the raid on the night of March 13. Calls for the arrest of the involved officers were among rallying cries in protests against systemic racism and police brutality across the country this summer.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at her — Officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — were justified in using force to protect themselves. The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid.

The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire when police burst in, hitting Mattingly. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but prosecutors later dropped the charge.

Racial Injustice Louisville

This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Walker told police he heard knocking but didn’t know who was coming into the home and fired in self-defense.

The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

This story will be updated.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

