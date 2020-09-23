Watch now: Downtown Bloomington arrest not related to Breonna Taylor protest, police say

5:30 p.m. BLOOMINGTON — People are gathering in downtown Bloomington to express frustration with a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge Louisville police officers with killing Breonna Taylor.

Pantagraph journalists are at the event, which began shortly after 5 p.m. This story will be updated.

Taylor, 26, was shot to death during the raid on the night of March 13. Calls for the arrest of the involved officers were among rallying cries in protests against systemic racism and police brutality across the country this summer.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at her — Officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — were justified in using force to protect themselves. The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid.

The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.