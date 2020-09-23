Watch now: Downtown Bloomington demonstration includes candlelighting for Breonna Taylor

She said change needs to happen nationwide and in McLean County. Miller has lived in Bloomington since she was a toddler and said she grew up with the understanding of not being able to go to some areas of town after a certain time of night because she had a fear of being pulled over for being Black. “My friends and family have been mistreated just for being Black in this town.”

Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo was also in the crowd on Wednesday and said she hates having to gather with the community to mourn injustice. Carrillo said police reform in Bloomington shouldn’t differ much from cities across the United States.

“We have evidence that Black people in our community are more likely to be stopped, more likely to be searched, more likely to be canine sniffed, more likely to have forced used against them,” said Carrillo, adding that officials needs to take a serious look at reform. She offered the example of pulling resources away from the police department and put those into preventative strategies.

6:30 p.m. UPDATE:

An arrest in downtown Bloomington that attracted a crowd of demonstrators on Wednesday evening was not related to a protest occurring nearby, police said.