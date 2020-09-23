Watch now: Downtown Bloomington demonstration includes candlelighting for Breonna Taylor

7:30 p.m. UPDATE
Demonstrators in downtown Bloomington on Wednesday evening sang “Lean on Me” in front of candles that gave off a soft orange glow formed to spell “Breonna.”
Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot to death during a police raid on the night of March 13. Calls for the arrest of the involved officers were among rallying cries in protests against systemic racism and police brutality across the country this summer.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at her — Officers Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — were justified in using force to protect themselves. The only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid.
“There is something wrong with America’s system,” said Chynna Miller, a 27-year-old Bloomington native who participated in the demonstration on Wednesday evening.
A group of about 10 people gathered around 5 p.m. outside of the McLean County Museum of History. By around 6:30 p.m., the group grew to over 25 people.
“I’m hurt and I am angry. I feel like America was told that Breonna’s life doesn’t matter. Black lives don’t matter. My life doesn’t matter,” said Miller.
She said change needs to happen nationwide and in McLean County. Miller has lived in Bloomington since she was a toddler and said she grew up with the understanding of not being able to go to some areas of town after a certain time of night because she had a fear of being pulled over for being Black. “My friends and family have been mistreated just for being Black in this town.”
Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo was also in the crowd on Wednesday and said she hates having to gather with the community to mourn injustice. Carrillo said police reform in Bloomington shouldn’t differ much from cities across the United States.
“We have evidence that Black people in our community are more likely to be stopped, more likely to be searched, more likely to be canine sniffed, more likely to have forced used against them,” said Carrillo, adding that officials needs to take a serious look at reform. She offered the example of pulling resources away from the police department and put those into preventative strategies.
6:30 p.m. UPDATE:
An arrest in downtown Bloomington that attracted a crowd of demonstrators on Wednesday evening was not related to a protest occurring nearby, police said.
People had gathered outside the McLean County Museum of History to express frustration with a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge Louisville police officers with killing Breonna Taylor.
The crowd walked down East and Washington Streets after police initiated a traffic stop and took a person into custody.
In response to questions from The Pantagraph, Bloomington police clarified that the arrest was unrelated to the protest.
Sgt. Aaron Veerman said the person who was arrested hit a city bus shortly before being pulled over by police. The person, who was not believed to have been involved with the demonstration, was taken into custody because he drove away after hitting the vehicle, Veerman said.
Damage to the bus was not immediately known, and police were still investigating, Veerman said. The man's vehicle was towed from the area.
5:30 p.m. BLOOMINGTON — People are gathering in downtown Bloomington to express frustration with a Kentucky grand jury's decision not to charge Louisville police officers with killing Breonna Taylor.
Pantagraph journalists are at the event, which began shortly after 5 p.m. This story will be updated.
Community members are gathered outside of the McLean County Museum of History. One member of the crowd told me they are demonstrating their rage over “the failure to press even one charge for the murder of Breonna Taylor.” @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/5PYkIVFwoJ— Analisa Trofimuk (@AnalisaTro) September 23, 2020
The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.
Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire when police burst in, hitting Mattingly. Walker was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but prosecutors later dropped the charge.
Walker told police he heard knocking but didn’t know who was coming into the home and fired in self-defense.
The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.
